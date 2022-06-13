Data Center Networking Market to Reach Investment of $35.6 Billion by 2027. Ethernet Switches Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% - Arizton

Chicago, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the data center networking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during 2022-2027. Growth in the adoption of high-capacity switches, Big Data & IoT solutions, and rising data center investments are driving the market.



Data Center Networking Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) $35.6 billion (2027) CAGR 6.22% (2022-2027) GEOGRAPHICAL COVERAGE North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Other Western European Countries), Nordics (Sweden, Other Nordic Countries), Central & Eastern Europe (Russia and Other Central and Eastern European countries), Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Other Middle Eastern Countries), Africa (South Africa, Other African Countries), APAC (China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Rest Of APAC, Singapore, and Other Southeast Asian Countries) MARKET PARTICIPANT COVERAGE 20+ Network Infrastructure vendors SEGMENTS COVERED Sectors (BFSI, Government, Cloud, IT & Telecom, & Other Sectors), Product Types (Ethernet Switches, Routers, Storage Networking & Other Network Infrastructure)

The data center networking market is dominated by cloud service providers. The increase in data traffic is raising the complexity both on the internet and external data center networks. Internally, the growth in data traffic necessitated the use of a 10 GbE switch configuration on the top of the rack, and switches of higher capacity (greater than 10 GbE) are deployed in aggregation and core layers.

Key Highlights

The increasing bandwidth requirements due to the growing adoption of technologies such as big data, IoT, AI, ML, cloud services, data center consolidation, and virtualization are some major factors driving the demand for high capacity ethernet port switches, controllers, and adaptors.

The market is witnessing growth in the adoption of software-defined networking solutions as well as application-centric infrastructure by data center operators across all industry sectors.

The market is dominated by industry sectors such as cloud service providers contributing over 60% of the market share followed by the telecom sector.

The market is witnessing a trend of businesses switching from FC SAN switches to Ethernet-based data exchanges using iSCSI SAN or FCoE in data centres.

The growing adoption of converged and hyper-converged infrastructure will increase the opportunities for vendors offering innovative network infrastructure solutions in the market.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by industry, product, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 25 vendors are profiled in the report

Competitive Landscape

Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, and Oracle have significant revenue shares in the market. Several vendors have begun to sell their goods in different parts of the world. Due to the intense competition among large suppliers, new vendors have been able to enter the market. In terms of opportunities, the United States is already a mature market, with regions such as APAC, Western Europe, and the Nordics seeing considerable demand growth. Central and Eastern Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are in the early stages of development and are projected to see an increase in demand for network infrastructure.

The adoption of orchestration and management solutions in data centers and the automation of network operations will have an impact on the market during the forecast period, requiring vendors to offer solutions matching every business network's operational needs. The implementation of 5G has taken off in many countries, which is likely to boost data traffic, leading to the procurement of high-capacity networking solutions i.e., 200 GbE/400 GbE switches, as a part of the data center interconnect solutions.

Infrastructure Vendors

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Arista Networks

Black Box offers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Digisol Systems

D-Link

Enterprise Engineering Solutions (EES)

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Intel

Inventec

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

Marvell Technology

MiTAC Computing technology

Oracle

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Ruijie Networks

Tripp Lite (EATON)

Super Micro Computer

ZTE



Industry

BFSI Sector

Government Sector

Cloud Sector

It & Telecom Sector

Other Industry Sectors



Products

Ethernet Switches

Storage Networking

Routers

Other Network Infrastructure

Geography

North America US Canada

APAC China & Hong Kong Australia & New Zealand Japan India Rest of APAC

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Other Western Europe

Central & Eastern Europe Russia Other Central & Eastern Europe Countries

Latin America Brazil Other Latin American Countries

Nordics Sweden Other Nordics Countries

Africa South Africa Other African Countries

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Other Middle Eastern Countries

Southeast Asia Singapore Other Southeast Asia countries





Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

