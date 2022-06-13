Livestock Monitoring Market Surpass US$ 4,300 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research & Consulting

TOKYO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global livestock monitoring market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 11% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around US$ 4,300 million by 2030.



As the world's population expands, so does the demand for more reliable, high-quality livestock products. Despite a reduction in farm numbers, the number of animals per farm and animal production is increasing. In addition to this trend, concerns about livestock production are becoming more prevalent. The advantages of new technology, such as livestock monitoring, are critical to farm management, including improved animal welfare, cost efficiency, and better working conditions. This type of system is also used for improved production monitoring, such as remote monitoring, real-time data access, and improved provision of critical production data. These technological advancements allow producers to work more efficiently while improving production efficiency, cattle welfare, and profitability.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2925

However, technological advancements enable farmers to achieve more efficient, profitable, and timely results by utilizing management and direct manipulation capabilities. Continuous disease monitoring and careful disease management are critical for animal management's well-being. This can be accomplished by detecting the early stages of infection and then detecting and treating the infection.

Report Coverage:

Market Livestock Monitoring Market Market Size 2021 US$ 1,654 Mn Market Forecast 2030 US$ 4,341 Mn CAGR (2022 - 2030) Over 11% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Animal Type, By Component, By Application, By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Nedap N.V., Afimilk Ltd., Sensaphone, DeLaval, Intervet Inc. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc.), Dairymaster, BouMatic, Fancom BV, Lely, CowManager B.V., and Fullwood Packo. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation





Global Livestock Monitoring Market Growth Aspects



The rapid expansions of dairy farms, as well as the high demand for a cost-cutting system, are major drivers of the livestock monitoring market's expansion. Furthermore, the growing demand for higher-quality dairy products expands the market for livestock monitoring. The number of animal communicable diseases has increased in recent years, increasing demand for the livestock monitoring market. As a result, farmers will be able to treat and prevent the spread of deadly diseases more quickly. Allflex Livestock Intelligence is currently filling this void by providing solutions that collect and analyze critical data points to assist livestock owners in prospering. In addition, the growing cattle population, as well as the acceptance of cattle monitoring technologies in developing countries, will provide significant opportunities for the market in the coming years. However, technological advancements are expected to reduce the cost of livestock management and monitoring solutions in the coming years, leading to an increase in demand for innovative livestock monitoring systems.

Increasing use in Poultry Production is driving the market

Rising consumer health awareness, combined with an increasing preference for protein-rich food products, is primarily driving the poultry market. The high demand for poultry products, as well as growing consumer awareness of the importance of quality products, has increased the demand for animal health and monitoring. As a result, there is a growing demand for advanced livestock monitoring systems. To assist farmers in meeting such demand, a livestock monitoring system has been developed as a product to monitor the welfare of chickens as well as the environmental factors of barns. Moreover, it will also improve productivity and efficiency by providing real-time monitoring and will provide farmers with up-to-date advice on how to create better, more productive environments for their chickens.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2925

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global livestock monitoring market. By 2021, Europe will have a sizable share of the livestock monitoring market. The expanding animal production sector, as well as the growing penetration of automation systems for real-time livestock monitoring, is currently driving market growth in Europe. Furthermore, because of the high prevalence of various zoonotic diseases, livestock monitoring is being used to collect historical data in order to identify trends in animal health and track disease spread. In addition, the rising demand for animal-based food products such as eggs, meat, and milk is driving the need for efficient and cost-effective livestock monitoring systems. Aside from that, the European Commission is launching a series of policies and subsidies for livestock farmers in the region in order to boost productivity and control disease outbreaks. Furthermore, the increasing integration of sophisticated technology with livestock monitoring, such as AI, biometrics, IoT, GPS, and so on, is driving market growth in Europe.

Market Segmentation

The global livestock monitoring market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on animal type, component, and application. Based on the animal type, the market is divided into cattle, poultry, equine, swine, and others. Based on component, the market split into hardware, software, and services. Based on application, the market is classified into milk harvesting, feeding management, breeding management, animal health monitoring & comfort, behavior monitoring, heat stress, and others.

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2925

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the livestock monitoring industry are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Nedap N.V., Afimilk Ltd., Sensaphone, DeLaval, Intervet Inc. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc.), Dairymaster, BouMatic, Fancom BV, Lely, CowManager B.V., and Fullwood Packo.

Browse Aerospace and Defence Industry Report

The global sports betting market accounted for US$ 65.29 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 139.41 Bn by 2028 with a considerable CAGR of 10.2 %.

The global handwriting digital pen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% from 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 4.5 Bn by 2028.

About Acumen Research:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com