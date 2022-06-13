Slalom Named Snowflake Partner of the Year

SEATTLE, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom has for the fifth consecutive time been named a Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company—this year specifically as Snowflake’s Americas Global SI Partner. The global consulting firm, which is focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, was presented with the honor at this week’s Snowflake Summit 2022 ‘The World of Data Collaboration’ .



Recognized for helping companies dream bigger and move faster, Slalom has, through the Snowflake Data Cloud, supported customers in designing, building, and migrating data to maximize value and drive rapid insights. With more than 450 Snowflake-certified consultants, Slalom has delivered over 1,500 Snowflake projects with leading companies such as Pacific Life and Maravai LifeSciences.

“We have appreciated our partnership with Snowflake since its early days, and enjoyed growing together,” said Hilary Feier, General Manager, Global Data & Analytics at Slalom. “From providing business-boosting insights for Pacific Life to helping Maravai LifeSciences better understand its own financial health, we are inspired to continue partnering for our clients’ long-term growth and sustainability.”

“We’re proud to announce Slalom has been named as Snowflake’s Americas Global SI Partner of the Year,” said Colleen Kapase, SVP Global Alliances at Snowflake. “Slalom is enabling organizations to be data driven in partnership with Snowflake across industries to better activate and unlock their data for business value. We look forward to working with Slalom to continue empowering our joint customers with data insights.”

As part of the Snowflake Partner Network, Slalom builds better tomorrows for its customers and their customers’ customers in industries such as financial services, healthcare & life sciences, media, retail & consumer packaged goods, technology, travel & hospitality, and migration competency.

This award recognizes a shared Slalom and Snowflake dedication focused on data modernization, enabling companies to build best-in-class analytic environments, transforming businesses and lives. Slalom is also a Snowflake customer, enabling the company to create its own modern culture of data with a secure, scalable, and highly accessible data platform. Learn more about Slalom and Snowflake here .

About Slalom

Slalom is a global consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 43 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 12,500 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com .

Media contact: press@slalom.com