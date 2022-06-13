Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQCM: STCN), Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ELSE), Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQCM: STCN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Steel Connect to Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Under the terms of the agreement shareholders will receive $1.35 in cash for each share of Steel Connect common stock they own.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Prologis with Duke Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ELSE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Electro-Sensors to Mobile X Global, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement shareholders will receive $4.83 in cash for each share of Electro-Sensors common stock they own.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Duke Realty to Prologis. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt.

