SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. - ENOB

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ("Enochian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENOB).



The investigation concerns whether Enochian and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Serhat Gumrukcu, the co-founder and largest shareholder of Enochian, had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

On this news, Enochian’s stock price fell $2.17 per share, or 36.97%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report on Enochian entitled “Miracle Cures and Murder For Hire: How A Spoon-Bending Turkish Magician Built A $600 Million Nasdaq-Listed Scam Based On A Lifetime Of Lies” (the “Hindenburg Report”). The Hindenburg Report noted that the individual in whose murder Gumrukcu was implicated, Gregory Davis, “was murdered . . . just 19 days before Gumrukcu was scheduled to appear in court to defend himself against felony fraud allegations related to a 2016 deal with Davis” and that “[f]ederal prosecutors argued that the prospective merger deal that eventually resulted in Enochian going public served as a key motive for the murder.” The Hindenburg Report also stated that “[u]nbeknownst to investors (but known to Enochian’s senior leadership) Gumrukcu’s latest arrest for a murder conspiracy is simply the most recent in a string of alleged crimes by Gumrukcu,” who “was arrested based on accusations of falsely posing as a doctor” in his native Turkey in 2012 and “[i]n February 2017, Gumrukcu was arrested by authorities after the State of California accused him of a slew of white-collar crimes, including fraud, identity theft, and check kiting – a total of 14 felonies.” The Hindenburg Report further states that “[w]e have been unable to find any jurisdiction in which Gumrukcu is licensed as a medical doctor” and that “Gumrukcu looks to have purchased a fake Russian medical degree on the black market[.]”

On this news, Enochian’s stock price fell $1.49 per share, or 28.42%, to close at $3.76 per share on June 1, 2022.

