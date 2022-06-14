



Paris, Amsterdam, June 14, 2022

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell Almere Centrum in The Netherlands for €155 Mn

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announces an agreement with a group of private investors led by the UMB Group for the sale of Almere Centrum in The Netherlands. The Net Disposal Price of €155 Mn is in line with the last appraisal value.

Almere Centrum is an 87,000 sqm high-street retail asset located in the city centre of Almere.

The transaction is expected to complete before the end of July, subject to standard closing conditions. Upon closing, URW will have completed €2.7 Bn of its planned €4 Bn European disposal programme.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is a dynamic, global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €54.5 Bn as at December 31, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 84 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on 2 continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,800 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group , Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram





