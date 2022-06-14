Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 14 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 3 June 2022 until 13 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 550,374 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.46 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
3 Jun 202294,52972.30196,834,626
7 Jun 202292,30372.62386,703,395
8 Jun 202291,89875.24446,914,810
9 Jun 202291,25675.69876,907,961
10 Jun 202290,04275.19426,770,636
13 Jun 202290,34669.74256,300,956
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		2,703,63768.9447*186,401,396*
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme3,254,01169.7090226,833,780







*Adjusted from immaterial misstatement for May 3rd buybacks (correct amount of NOK 4,474,710)

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 7,319,761 own shares, corresponding to 0.60% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

20220614 - Appendix Second Tranche ADE Buy Back