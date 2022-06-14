Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 14 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 3 June 2022 until 13 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 550,374 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.46 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|3 Jun 2022
|94,529
|72.3019
|6,834,626
|7 Jun 2022
|92,303
|72.6238
|6,703,395
|8 Jun 2022
|91,898
|75.2444
|6,914,810
|9 Jun 2022
|91,256
|75.6987
|6,907,961
|10 Jun 2022
|90,042
|75.1942
|6,770,636
|13 Jun 2022
|90,346
|69.7425
|6,300,956
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|2,703,637
|68.9447*
|186,401,396*
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|3,254,011
|69.7090
|226,833,780
*Adjusted from immaterial misstatement for May 3rd buybacks (correct amount of NOK 4,474,710)
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 7,319,761 own shares, corresponding to 0.60% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
