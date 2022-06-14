Proactive news headlines including Westar Resources, KGL Resources, Noxopharm and Eclipse Metals

Sydney, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has confirmed the potential for significant copper-zinc mineralisation from its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Gidgee North Project in the Meekatharra-Sandstone region of Western Australia. Click here
- KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has strengthened its board with the appointment of resources and energy sector veteran Ian Williams as a non-executive director. Click here
- Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX)’s collaborator Hudson Institute of Medical Research has landed a $100,000 grant from mRNA Victoria Acceleration Fund to study RNA-based therapeutics. Click here
- Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has welcomed some pleasing results following recent satellite imagery analysis from the multi-commodity Ivittuut Project in south-western Greenland. Click here
- Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has reported further high-grade gold results from drilling at the Pearse North deposit within the Mineral Hill Mine in the Cobar region of New South Wales. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) subsidiary Mernova Medicinal Inc. continues to deliver milestones, having now received its first purchase order (PO) for new Ritual Green strains Mac 1 and Grape Cream Cake from the province of Saskatchewan. Click here
- Dundas Minerals Ltd (ASX:DUN) has obtained heritage clearance from Ngadju Native Title Aboriginal Corporation (NNTAC) for planned exploration drilling programs at its Central and Matilda South prospects in Western Australia. Click here
- Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has revealed a significantly expanded resource at the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC), part of the 100% owned flagship Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in Western Australia. Click here
- GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR) has snapped up Logray Minerals Pty Ltd, which brings the Green Mountain ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming under its control. Click here
- Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has received further encouraging results from the Circle Valley Project, with drilling continuing to intercept high-grade lenses of gold mineralisation within a broader package of lower-grade gold up to 80 metres thick. Click here
- Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) in conjunction with Isotopia Molecular Imaging (Isotopia) will collaborate to help advance the next generation of radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer treatment. Click here
- Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has intersected high-grade gold in two of the first three reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled at the Ironbark prospect, situated within the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here
- Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) has encountered significant gas formations at all three Korhaan Project wells in the Northern Karoo Basin of energy-hungry South Africa with Korhaan Well 3 (K-3) the latest standout performer. Click here
- OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) has delivered several highlights from a recently completed reverse circulation (RC) program at the new virgin gold discovery Demag Zone recently discovered at Mulgabbie North. Click here
- American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has received good news in the form of highly promising assay results from recent exploration drilling in the Southwest area of its flagship La Paz project in Arizona, USA. Click here
- Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has intersected shallow gold during a combined diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Global Health Ltd (ASX:GLH) has secured two significant contracts in WA and Victoria, for Homeless Healthcare and Peninsula Health respectively. Click here
- Patrys Ltd (ASX:PAB) welcomes news that a range of studies which show that the company’s asset PAT-DX1 suppresses the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in neutrophil cells have been published in the peer-reviewed journal ImmunoHorizons. Click here
- Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has hit visible gold in the down-dip extension of Blue Vein discovery within the Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here
- Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) has defined an extensive swarm of lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites to be explored during its field mapping and sampling program at the Higginsville Project in Western Australia. Click here
- ClearVue Technologies Ltd (ASX:CPV, OTCQB:CVUEF) has now received UL certification (UL 61730) for its triple-glazed IGU panels up to 3.6 square metres. This means the UL mark can now be applied to all ClearVue products including large format IGU panels. Click here
- West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has secured Depository Trust Company (DTC) approval to allow real time electronic clearing and settlement in the US. Click here
- Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has added more high‐grade gold intersections from infill drilling at AG Core on the main Abujar Shear at its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here
- Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has delivered a maiden gold resource of 868,000 ounces at the flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire providing a strong foundation for further growth in the short and long term. Click here
- Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has released preliminary results from a Green Hydrogen Study, which indicate green hydrogen production could be achieved significantly earlier than originally anticipated at the flagship Bristol Springs Solar Project. Click here
- archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has delivered a new NC Protect watermarking feature to support CUI Designator labelling that will assist US Defense and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to meet the requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) document handling and tagging. Click here
- AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has hit a patent protection milestone, giving it patent coverage in eight of the world's largest pharmaceutical markets. Click here
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) welcomes the presentation of positive data regarding the activity of paxalisib in two forms of childhood brain cancer with poor prognosis and limited treatment options. Click here
- Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has intersected visual gold and copper in drilling at Hermitage Prospect, part of a cluster of prospects within the northern corridor of its 100%-owned Tenant Creek tenements in the Northern Territory. Click here
