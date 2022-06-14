English Estonian

13 June 2022, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal in cassation of MM Grupp OÜ against AS Ekspress Meedia, a subsidiary that is part of the group of AS Ekspress Grupp pertaining to rebuttal of false data and compensation for damages.

MM Grupp OÜ sought from Ekspress Meedia damages of EUR 2 million for compensation of non-monetary or alternatively, future possible monetary damages related to publication of alleged false factual statements. On 2 February 2022, Tallinn Circuit Court acquitted AS Ekspress Meedia against which MM Grupp OÜ filed an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court did not accept the appeal in cassation and MM Grupp OÜ shall bear the costs of the proceedings in the cassation instance.

AS Ekspress Meedia was advised by Mari Männiko, a sworn advocate from HEED Entsik.

