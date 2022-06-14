Godlan, Manufacturing ERP & Consulting Specialist, Achieves Placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR Awards 2022

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ, industrial automation (IIoT), and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2022 award list. For the 10th consecutive year, Godlan joins other top VARs from around the globe on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR list for accomplishments in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

The global selection is based on performance factors which include annual revenue generated by each reseller. A report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable here.

"Godlan is proud to be counted among the top 100 VARS globally receiving this recognition," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan, Inc. "Having been honored for 10 years in this elite group is testimony to our teams' commitment to client success and satisfaction."

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has achieved ranking on Inc. 5000 twice in the last five years, TEC Accreditation for the last nine years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2021, Infor Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 37 years. For more information, visit godlan.com.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations.

About ERP Global Insights

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 23 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

Related Images











Image 1: Top-100-VARs-2022-Godlan





Top 100 VARs 2022 logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment