Sleep Apnea Implants Market to hit USD 1.2 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The sleep apnea implants market value is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing disease burden of sleep apnea along with incremental healthcare expenditure concerning with the disease is anticipated to drive the market expansion.

Research and development activities by key market players have led to the development of novel, minimally invasive implants for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. Hypoglossal nerve stimulation (HNS) therapy provides an advanced approach and a paradigm shift in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment. As compared to conventional sleep apnea surgical procedures, HNS promotes the neuromuscular functionality of the pharynx, facilitates upper airway structure, and has the potential to offer multilevel upper airway improvement. The efficacy of HNS has established a platform for novel technology development and application to other subsets of the OSA.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5279







Sleep apnea implants market from phrenic nerve stimulators exceeded USD 24 million in 2021. This is owing to the increasing adoption of phrenic nerve stimulators for the management of central sleep apnea. Phrenic nerve stimulation therapy is used to treat central sleep apnea. Clinical studies have reported high efficacy rates among people treated with phrenic nerve stimulation therapy. Currently, only one product is approved as a phrenic nerve stimulator referred to as remede System. The remedē System is an implantable device that stimulates the phrenic nerve to send signals to muscles that regulate the diaphragm. These signals promote breathing and assists in stabilizing the breathing pattern & restoring sleep.

Some major findings of the sleep apnea implants market report include:

Growing prevalence of sleep apnea is projected to foster the market statistics.

Technological developments in sleep apnea implants will spur the business potential.

Competitors are focusing on strategic product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansion to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Browse key industry insights spread across 100 pages with 148 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Sleep Apnea Implants Market Analysis By Product (Hypoglossal Neurostimulation Devices, Palatal Implants, Bone Screw System, Phrenic Nerve Stimulator), By Indication (Central Sleep Apnea, Obstructive Sleep Apnea), By End-use (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/sleep-apnea-implants-market



Obstructive sleep apnea segment accounted for around 92% revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at 16.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This is due to increasing awareness regarding obstructive sleep apnea, significant disease affected population base along with substantial incidence rate, and availability of several alternatives to treat the condition. Obstructive sleep apnea is a serious chronic condition that proliferates the risk of co-morbidities such as stroke, cardiac arrest, cardiovascular mortality, and atrial fibrillation. Majority of the patients suffering from OSA are prescribed to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. With the rising prevalence of OSA, the number of people prescribed for second line therapy including sleep apnea implants is set to increase.

Sleep apnea implants market from ambulatory surgical centers segment surpassed USD 128 million in 2021. This is primarily attributed to the feasible reimbursement coverage and availability of latest surgical technology that promotes patient satisfaction and convenience. Ambulatory surgical centers are witnessing significant rise in number of patients for sleep apnea implant therapy. Improving reimbursement scenarios related to implantation procedures in these facilities will further drive the industry landscape. Moreover, focus on operational efficiency, short stay, and highly efficient healthcare professionals will foster the segment revenue.

France sleep apnea implants market is expected to witness 17.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the high prevalence of OSA, technological advancements, and supportive reimbursement policies in the country. Additionally, novel product launches in the country are likely to fuel the market progression. Thus, owing to such factors along with the presence of supportive reimbursement policies in the country are set to expedite the market expansion in France.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5279



Some of the major players operating in the sleep apnea implants industry are Inspire Medical Systems, Medtronic, Nyxoah, Siesta Medical, LivaNova, and Respicardia, Inc. (Asahi Kasei Company). These players are engaged in implementing numerous strategic initiatives such as collaborations, product launches, research activities to expand their product portfolio and market presence.

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.







