New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Solid Tumor Testing Market - A Country Analysis: Focus on Technology, Cancer Type, Type of Biomarker, By Application, by End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285553/?utm_source=GNW

8 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach $18,287.6 million by 2032. The growth in the U.S. solid tumor testing market is expected to be driven by increasing awareness of early tumor diagnosis and tests along with the increasing geriatric population. Furthermore, increasing cancer incidences in the pediatric population.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The U.S. solid tumor testing market is progressing rapidly. Significant increases in the research and development activities pertaining to solid tumor testing are underway to develop better testing kits and assays, which are expected to increase due to the rising frequency and efficiency of cancer testing products. The recent allocation of $6.44 billion to NCI in FY2019, as per the Department of Health and Human Services Appropriations Act and the 21st Century Cures Act, has further brightened the prospects for key players to bring a diagnostic or therapeutic innovation to the market with conditional support (pertaining to innovation or diagnostic/therapeutic breakthrough and a relative grant triggered from NCI).



Impact



• The presence of major service providers of solid tumor testing in the U.S. has a major impact on the market. For instance, Illumina, Inc. acquired GRAIL which is a cancer detection healthcare company. With this acquisition, Illumina, Inc. can accelerate the adoption of this lifesaving Galleri blood test worldwide which is known to detect 50 different cancer types.

• Companies such as QIAGEN partnered with PGDx for molecular cancer testing. With the help of this, laboratories will be able to receive standardized reporting from QIAGEN and receive access to QIAGEN’s QCI Interpret One for rapid next-generation sequencing tests.



Impact of COVID-19



It is known that people with cancer are more susceptible to infectious agents due to their impaired immune systems. However, this was found inconsistent with COVID-19. The very early studies found that people with cancer are more susceptible to COVID-19 and its severe complications, especially for patients with lung or hematological cancers. However, some of the most recent, larger studies found no increased risk of death due to cancer type or timing of cancer treatment.



There were numerous consequences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially because of the reduced access to care for other illnesses. As the number of individuals becoming ill from COVID-19 kept increasing and for the protection of healthy individuals from being affected by the disease, all non-urgent healthcare facilities were suspended in the U.S. by the recommendation of the American Cancer Society and other organizations. Even though these measures were necessary, they led to delays in cancer diagnosis, screening, and treatment. This led to increased later-stage cancer diagnoses and, in turn, cancer deaths that may have been preventable.



Market Segmentation:



Segmentation 1: by Technology

• Next-Generation Sequencing

• Polymerase Chain Reaction

• Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization

• Immunohistochemistry

• Liquid Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry

• Other Technologies



Based on technology, the U.S. solid tumor testing market is expected to be dominated by the next-generation sequencing technology. This is due to the high accuracy and efficiency of next-generation sequencing techniques.



Segmentation 2: by Cancer Type

• Breast Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Melanoma

• Endometrial Cancer

• Lymphoma

• Thyroid Cancer

• Brain Cancer

• Other Cancer Types



Based on cancer type, the U.S. solid tumor testing market is dominated by breast cancer, owing to an increasing number of patients suffering from breast cancer and also more awareness and better diagnosis of cancer.



Segmentation 3: by Type of Biomarker

• Genetic Biomarker

o Molecular Biomarker

o Cellular Biomarker

o Imaging Biomarker

• Protein Biomarker

o Predisposition Biomarker

o Diagnostic Biomarker

o Prognostic Biomarker

o Predictive Biomarker



The genetic biomarkers segment dominates the U.S. solid tumor testing market; however, the protein biomarkers segment shows the largest CAGR of 6.61%. The growth in this segment is mainly due to the growth in research and development, which is leading to the discovery of more biomarkers.



Segmentation 4: by Application

• Clinical

o Diagnostics

o Treatment and Monitoring

o Screening

o Prognosis

• Research

o Biomarker Discovery

o Personalized Medicine



The clinical application dominated the application segment. This is because the solid tumor testing market is already well established with many clinical applications. However, the research segment has a higher CAGR of 6.61% as compared to 5.92% for clinical and is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Research has increased due to the emergence of personalized medicine.



Segmentation 5: by End User

• Hospitals

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic Research Institutions

• Other End Users



Hospitals dominated the end-user segment. This is due to an increasing number of oncologists playing a key role in the recommendation and data interpretation of solid tumor tests. Due to this, most tests are performed through the hospitals, thereby making it a dominating segment of the market and its growth.



Segmentation 6: by Region

• The Southern U.S.

• The Midwest U.S.

• The Mid-Atlantic U.S.

• The West U.S.

• The Southwest U.S.

• New England



The Southern U.S. dominated the regions with a revenue of $2,614.7 in 2021. The high incidence of cancer in a few states like California, Florida, and Texas are the key areas for solid tumor testing market growth.



Recent Developments in U.S. Solid Tumor Testing Market



• In December 2021, Opko Health, Inc. secured FDA approval for its 4Kscore test that is approved for men 45 years or older who haven’t had a prior prostate biopsy or are biopsy negative.

• In April 2021, NeoGenomics Laboratories. launched biomarker assist KRAS single gene test. This test is used for advanced or metastatic small cell lung cancer patients.

• In November 2020, NeoGenomics Laboratories. started mobile phlebotomy services for liquid biopsy tests. These tests include InVisionFirst-Lung, which is a non-small cell lung liquid biopsy test, and the NeoLab liquid biopsy test, which is used for all solid tumors and hematological cancers.

• In February 2020, QIAGEN obtained a CE mark for its therascreen PIK3CA mutation assay. This test can be used to identify breast cancer.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the U.S. solid tumor testing market



• Rising Advancements in Solid Tumor Testing and Rapid Usage of Liquid Biopsy

• Early Cancer Detection with Multi-Cancer Tests

• Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

• Spike Increase in the Research Funding from National Cancer Institute

• Rapid Adoption of Genetic Testing



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:



• Reimbursement Cuts in the U.S.

• High Pricing Pressure



How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The report considers both the product-based and the service-based companies. Since tumor testing is a service, most of the companies considered are service based. However, technologies such as NGS, PCR, and IHC, that are involved in the testing process of solid tumors are also discussed in detail.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The key components in solid tumor testing consist of kits and assays, generally purchased by the testing companies and the testing services themselves. The entire workflow is well explained in the report, along with pricing analysis taking into account the main technologies that are used in testing.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the U.S. solid tumor testing market were analyzed and profiled in the study, consisting of both product-based and service-based companies as well as a few emerging companies. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the U.S. solid tumor testing market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



The top segment players leading the market include solid tumor testing service givers that capture around 70% of the presence in the market, and solid tumor testing product manufacturers contribute around 30% of the presence in the market as of 2021



Some of the prominent established names in this market are:



• Abbott.

• ARUP Laboratories

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Caris Life Sciences.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Genomic Testing Cooperative

• Guardant Health

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Invitae Corporation

• Invivoscribe, Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• NanoString

• NeoGenomics Laboratories

• Opko Health, Inc.

• QIAGEN

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• VYANTbio.





Countries Covered

. Southern U.S.

. Midwest U.S.

. Mid-Atlantic U.S.

. West U.S.

. Southwest U.S.

. New England

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________