Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022

The global anaesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $3.57 billion in 2021 to $3.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.96%. The market is expected to grow to $3.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -5.73%.



The anesthesia monitoring devices market consists of sales of anaesthesia monitoring devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that monitor the delivery of anesthetic substances such as drugs, gases and fluids to the patient.Anesthesia monitoring devices are the instruments that are used to assess a patient’s response towards anesthetic drugs during a surgical procedure.



They help the anesthetist to monitor and display the dose of anesthetic drugs used on the patient.These devices involve anaesthesia machine or anaesthesia workstation and multivariable monitor.



Alarms are also incorporated into the monitoring systems to detect and analyze the condition of the patient.



The product types of anaesthesia monitoring devices include advanced anaesthesia monitors, basic anaesthesia monitors, and integrated anaesthesia workstation.Advanced anaesthesia monitors include anaesthesia gas monitors, depth of anaesthesia monitors, and standalone capnography.



Basic anaesthesia monitors are used for oxygenation, ventilation, circulation, and body temperature measurements.The various applications of anaesthesia monitoring devices include cardiology, neurology, dental, ophthalmology, urology, orthopaedics, and others.



The end users of anaesthesia monitoring devices include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and nursing homes.



North America was the largest region in the anaesthesia monitoring devices market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing number of surgeries globally is expected to propel the growth of the anaesthesia monitoring devices market.The number of surgeries for hip fracture repair, neurosurgical procedures, cesarean section, and other surgeries is increasing and therefore in turn there is a rising demand for anaesthesia monitoring devices.



For instance, according to a study by British Journal of Anaesthesia, published in March 2021, the total number of surgical procedures carried out in England and Wales in 2020 was 3,102,674.Most of the surgical procedures are cesarean section, neurosurgical procedures, intra-abdominal procedures, and orthopedic procedures.



Also, there is an increase in the number of patients undergoing surgeries at ambulatory surgery centers. Therefore, the increasing number of surgeries will drive the anaesthesia monitoring devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the anaesthesia monitoring devices market.Many companies are launching new, technologically advanced products in the anaesthesia monitoring devices industry.



For example, in October 2020, Mindray, a company that manufactures medical equipment including anaesthesia monitoring devices, announced the launch of brand new A9 and A8 anaesthesia systems. These new anaesthesia systems will help anesthesiologists and clinicians to maintain patient safety by using High Flow Nasal Cannula oxygen (HFNC) that extends the safe apnoeic time and also incorporates Automatic Controlled Anesthesia (ACA) an assistive technology that automatically adjusts fresh gas and vaporizer output.



In March 2020, AEONMED Group, a China-based company, completed acquisition of Heyer Medical AG for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition had taken place during the restructuring of Heyer Medical AG and will acquire Heyer’s anaesthesia machines and medical ventilators product portfolio.



Heyer Medical AG is a Germany-based medical device manufacturing company that mainly focuses on anaesthesia machines and medical ventilators.



The countries covered in the Anesthesia Monitoring Devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





