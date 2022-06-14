Ericsson Emodo Launches Industry First Accuracy-Verified Audience Solutions with Three UK to Improve Ad Efficacy and Audience Accuracy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emodo , an Ericsson company providing high-impact audience, inventory, and creative advertising solutions, today announced the launch of Emodo Audiences verified by Three UK, making verified audience solutions available in the United Kingdom (UK) for the first time. Leveraging Three UK’s operator data, the solution validates the accuracy and quality of audience segments in real time, reducing advertising fraud and invalid traffic in the ecosystem. The product joins the suite of solutions within Emodo Audiences, including Predictive Audiences, a new ML-powered targeting solution that enables advertisers to target audiences at scale while lessening the opportunity for fraudulent traffic and increasing their return on ad spend.



2020 proved an unpredictable year for advertising budgets; now spending in global digital advertising has grown to pre-pandemic levels, invalid traffic and advertising fraud have created new hurdles for the industry in 2022. Even as the industry has seen record growth, inaccurate targeting data continues to lead to billions in wasted ad spend annually, with misdirected messaging risking both brand image and return on investment. In early applications of campaigns verified by Three between November 2020 and late January 2021, Emodo found levels of inaccuracy over 60% across all datasets in the UK bidstream.

“Finding and accurately targeting a specific audience segment is getting more and more difficult for advertisers. With fraudsters increasing ways to steal ad spending, marketers need solutions that maximize the value of their ads to the intended audience,” explained Alistair Goodman, CEO of Ericsson Emodo. “With Emodo Audiences verified by Three UK, marketers can create targeted, verifiably accurate custom segments at scale, ushering in a new phase of quality and reliability in programmatic advertising.”

Using network data from Three UK as a truth set to clean, verify, and filter other datasets for accuracy, Emodo Audiences allows advertisers to access advertising segments and pair them with network verified inventory. The new audience solution uses regional network information with verified third-party data to improve audience accuracy at scale and unlock campaign optimization potential, giving Emodo the ability to filter and adjust UK-specific audience segments prior to programmatic bidding.

The Emodo Audiences suite combines Audiences verified by Three UK and Predictive Audiences, and can be activated with Emodo Supply (also verified by Three UK) for maximum efficacy. All Emodo solutions are available exclusively through Mobsta , the UK's leading attribution platform and services provider in location and audience targeting. Mobsta offers Emodo Audiences verified by Three UK and Emodo Supply verified by Three UK, through managed service and a variety of integrated DSP partners via Mobsta-issued deal IDs.

“Our combined, innovative approach raises the bar in mobile users’ standards and expectations,” remarked Andrew Foy, Director of New Products and Propositions at Three UK. “With access to higher quality, operator-verified inventory, UK media buyers and advertisers can deliver the most relevant campaigns to the right audience, so both brand and consumer can benefit from this new standard of quality.”

Emodo’s other brand-safe products powered by Three operator data have already proven greatly successful. Emodo Supply verified by Three UK, an inventory solution which verifies media accuracy pre-bid, has cut non-viewable inventory by more than half according to IAS, while nearly quadrupling the percentage of exposures in view and near-tripling the average view time.

"The industry is in a time of immense change, and reaching the right audience is only getting more challenging," explained Satin Reid, Mediacom Managing Director. "We're always seeking solutions to help improve the quality of our campaigns, and Emodo Audiences, verified by Three, shows major promise in favor of that goal."

About Ericsson Emodo

Emodo is the independent provider of high-impact audience, inventory, and creative solutions that elevate campaign results through the application of machine learning technologies. The company’s machine learning models proactively identify top-performing inventory and audiences, pre-bid. Emodo’s ML models are continuously trained by the industry’s most accurate truth sets, including exclusive data from mobile telcos and networks. Through its unified ad platform, Emodo Marketplace also offers supply- and demand-side capabilities and a highly-optimized path for both buyers and sellers. Emodo solutions are available through every leading DSP and through Managed Service, making it easy for advertisers to buy however they wish.



Emodo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson, a world leader in telecommunications technology and services that powers billions of mobile connections worldwide.

About Three UK

Three launched in 2003 as the UK’s first 3G only network, laying its foundations as the network that was born to be different. Today Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has more than 10 million customers.

An average Three customer uses 3.5 times more mobile data than the industry average and its network today covers 99% of the UK population. It has the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) of any of the mobile network operators at +19, alongside +24 for its Employee NPS.

Three also has the UK’s leading 5G spectrum holdings with more than the rest of the industry combined. Three is the only operator able to meet the International Telecoms Union (ITU) 2020 standard for full 5G services. Three is currently the official shirt sponsor of Chelsea FC, including providing a 5G service at Stamford Bridge. Three was voted the Best Network for Data at the Mobile Choice Consumer Awards, as well as Best Network for Roaming by uSwitch, and the Best High Street Retailer at the Mobile Industry Awards.

Three UK is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. We employ more than 4,800 people across our offices in Maidenhead, Glasgow and Reading and our 326 retail stores.

