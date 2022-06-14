New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "UV Curing System Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285610/?utm_source=GNW

, Nordson Corporation, Nippon Gohsei, and BASF SE.



The global UV curing system market is expected to grow from $2.44 billion in 2021 to $2.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.97%. The market is expected to grow to $4.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.85%.



The UV curing system market consists of sales of UV curing systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the ultra-violet curing system which is a photochemical process that uses high-intensity ultraviolet light to instantly cure or dry inks, coatings, and adhesives. UV curing reduces reject rates, increases production speed, facilitates superior bonding, and improves scratch and solvent resistance.



The main types of UV curing systems are spot cure and flood cure.UV spot cure systems are equipped with rod lenses, single or multi-pole lightguides in various diameters and lengths for a variety of curing options, and these systems utilize high-intensity LEDs instead of conventional metal-halide or mercury-arc lamps.



The various technologies used in UV curing systems are mercury lamp, microwave lamp, arc lamp, and UV led and different pressures used are high pressure, medium pressure, and low pressure.UV curing systems are used in printing, bonding and assembling, coating and finishing, disinfection, and others.



The various end-users of UV curing systems are aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, construction and architectural, semiconductor and electronics, medical and others.



North America was the largest region in the UV curing system market in 2021.Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing environmental awareness is expected to propel the growth of the UV curing system market.The increase in awareness increases the use of UV curing systems.



For instance, according to India Today, there is a growing awareness about taking actions to conserve the environment.In a survey conducted by Brainly on climate change and environmental conservation, it was found that more than half (55%) of students planned to plant more trees in the neighborhood to commemorate World Environment Day, 86% of the people replied that their school encourages them to plant more trees and reduce the use of plastic, 73% of students use online platforms to enrich their understanding of the environment and related issues.



Most of the students are participating in eco-friendly activities and 58% of them are planting trees. Therefore, there is a growing awareness of environmental awareness and this drives the UV curing system market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the UV curing system market.The companies operating in the UV curing system market are developing innovative products to enhance their usage and maximize the profits.



For instance, in November 2021, Integration Technology, a company that develops UV LED and UV Lamp technology launched DVZ high-dose UV LED curing system. This DVZ LED head is developed by using XT 8 booster technology and is advanced with the VARIcool auto-adjusting cooling system for maximum UV performance.



In June 2020, Baldwin Technology Company Inc., a US-based leading manufacturer of LED-UV curing systems acquired Western Quartz, a leading manufacturer of quality medium-pressure ultraviolet (UV) lamps for printing, industrial and sanitation applications, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will contribute towards the expanding reach and technology connection for the benefit of customers for both companies. Western Quartz will help enhance Baldwin’s capabilities in additive (doped) UV lamp production for industrial markets, providing an excellent complement to the existing UV and LED-UV technology portfolio within the AMS Spectral UV business and PRIMARC products. Western Quartz, post-acquisition, moved to Baldwin Technology’s Easton, PA facility, and was founded in 1931.



The countries covered in the UV Curing System market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





