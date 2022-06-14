Global Orphan Diseases Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Analysis Report 2010-2022

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 280 orphan diseases deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.
- Trends in Orphan Diseases partnering deals
- Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development
- Orphan Diseases partnering agreement structure
- Orphan Diseases partnering contract documents
- Top Orphan Diseases deals by value
- Most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Orphan Diseases disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Orphan Diseases deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Orphan Diseases deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Orphan Diseases dealmaking trends.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking since 2010 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Orphan Diseases deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Orphan Diseases deals since 2010 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Orphan Diseases partnering deals by specific Orphan Diseases target announced since 2010. The chapter is organized by specific Orphan Diseases therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Orphan Diseases partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Orphan Diseases partnering and dealmaking since 2010.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Orphan Diseases technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2022 includes:
In Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Orphan Diseases partnering over the years
2.3. Orphan Diseases partnering by deal type
2.4. Orphan Diseases partnering by industry sector
2.5. Orphan Diseases partnering by stage of development
2.6. Orphan Diseases partnering by technology type
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Orphan Diseases partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Orphan Diseases partnering
3.3. Orphan Diseases partnering headline values
3.4. Orphan Diseases deal upfront payments
3.5. Orphan Diseases deal milestone payments
3.6. Orphan Diseases royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading Orphan Diseases deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Orphan Diseases partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Orphan Diseases
4.4. Top Orphan Diseases deals by value
Chapter 5 - Orphan Diseases contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Orphan Diseases partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Orphan Diseases dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Orphan Diseases therapeutic target
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Directory of Orphan Diseases deals by company A-Z since 2010
Appendix 2 - Directory of Orphan Diseases deals by deal type since 2010
Appendix 3 - Directory of Orphan Diseases deals by stage of development since 2010
Appendix 4 - Directory of Orphan Diseases deals by technology type since 2010
Table of figures
Figure 1: Orphan Diseases partnering since 2010
Figure 2: Orphan Diseases partnering by deal type since 2010
Figure 3: Orphan Diseases partnering by industry sector since 2010
Figure 4: Orphan Diseases partnering by stage of development since 2010
Figure 5: Orphan Diseases partnering by technology type since 2010
Figure 6: Orphan Diseases partnering by indication since 2010
Figure 7: Orphan Diseases deals with a headline value
Figure 8: Orphan Diseases deals with upfront payment values
Figure 9: Orphan Diseases deals with milestone payment
Figure 10: Orphan Diseases deals with royalty rates
Figure 11: Active Orphan Diseases dealmaking activity since 2010
Figure 12: Top Orphan Diseases deals by value since 2010
Companies Mentioned
- MSD Action Foundation (MSDAF)
- Oxford BioMedica
- Edmond Pharma
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Florida Biologix
- Abbvie
- Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals
- Nestle Health Science
- Enable Injections
- BioTie Therapies
- European Commission
- G-treeBNT
- OncoSec Medical
- BioNTech
- Hematech
- DBV Technologies
- Videregen
- CSL Behring
- BioXcel
- Vericel
- Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research
- ArmaGen
- Abiogen Pharma
- Janssen Sciences
- Soligenix
- Medicenna Therapeutics
- Catalent
- Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation
- Novasep
- OncoPep
- Moulder Center for Drug Discovery Research
- Spooner Girls Foundation
- Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics
- Marnier-Lapostolle Foundation
- Plexcera
- ProThera
- Kalytera Therapeutics
- Acceleron Pharma
- Regenerx
- Fortress Biotech
- Synageva BioPharma
- ImmuneWorks
- Rare Expertise
