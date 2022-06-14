New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285616/?utm_source=GNW



The Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market Report 2022-2032



In the Fight Against Climate Change, Japan Promotes “Clean” Coal



By 2030, Japan’s government plans to phase out 90% of the country’s inefficient and old coal-fired power plants, while creating high-efficiency coal power plants. Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), Hiroshi Kajiyama, announced that coal-fired power will continue to be the country’s principal source of energy, but that 114 coal power units with high CO2 emissions will be shuttered to reduce overall carbon emissions. In Japan, there are approximately 140 coal-fired power plants. New coal power plants will be installed with efficient technology that attempt to use renewable energy as the major energy source as a first step toward building a carbon-neutral society. Kajiyama intends to expand renewable energy by revisiting power grid use guidelines. METI will convene a conference with specialists this month to identify tangible strategies to minimise CO2 emissions from inefficient coal power facilities. With the assistance of electricity suppliers, an upper limit on power generation will be imposed for inefficient power plants.



Challenge of Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) Emitted by Typical Coal-Fired Power Plants



Leaving aside all of the aforementioned advantages, there is a worldwide push to reduce coal usage for electricity generation. This is due to the high quantities of greenhouse gases (GHGs) emitted by typical coal-fired power plants, principally carbon dioxide (CO2), as well as pollutants such as nitrous oxide (NOX), sulphur dioxide (SO2), and particulates. Natural gas is the most practical fossil-fuel-based power generating alternative to coal, with fewer greenhouse gas emissions per kWh of energy generated. Natural gas, on the other hand, is more expensive, and it will not overtake coal as the primary source of fossil-fuel-based power generation in the next 20–30 years. Coal’s global dominance in energy generation is expected to last until 2040. As can be seen from this prediction, natural gas and renewable-based power generation will catch up to coal-based electricity generation in the early 2040s. As a result, alternate and cleaner methods of using coal for energy generation must be investigated.



Segments Covered in the Report



Technology

• High Efficiency Low Emission (HELE) Technologies

• Carbon Capture, Use & Storage (CCUS) Technologies



Capture Method

• Post-Combustion Capture

• Pre-Combustion Capture

• Oxy-Coal combustion



CO2 Utilization

• Food and Drink Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• EOR and Coal-bed Methane Recovery

• Other CO2 Utilization



Type

• Fluidized-bed Combustion

• Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)

• Flue Gas Desulfurization

• Low Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) Burners

• Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

• Electrostatic Precipitators



Combustion

• Pulverized Coal

• Supercritical Pulverized Coal

• Circulating Fluidized Bed

• Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of LAMEA



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Clean Coal Technologies (CCT) Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• Clear Sign Combustion

• ClearSign Technologies Corp.

• Dongfang Electric

• Doosan Corp

• General Electric Company

• GreatPoint Energy

• Harbin Electric Company Limited

• Hygen

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

• Shell PLC

• Siemens AG.

• Toshiba Corp



