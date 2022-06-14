Global Data Center Networking Technologies Market Report 2022: Data from 2020-2021, Estimates for 2022 and 2024, and CAGR Projections Through 2026

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Networking Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview of the global market for data center networking technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, end user and deployment.

This data center networking approach marks a considerable departure from the traditional data center networking model. Data center networking has come a long way in a brief short time duration, from on-premise physical servers to virtual infrastructure to a unified edge-to-cloud paradigm of security and networking that is available wherever applications and data reside.

The most powerful data center networking platforms connect and secure everything in an organization's structure, adapting dynamically to the changing needs of users' and apps' changing needs. These platforms provide crucial services for applications and data, including consistent operations, automation, and micro-segmented security.



The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant changes in consumer behavior, demand and purchasing patterns; the re-routing of supply chains; shifts in the dynamics of current market forces; and significant government interventions in markets. And just like any other market, the data center networking equipment market has been impacted by the pandemic. The spread of COVID-19 and its new variants continues to have a significant detrimental impact on the businesses, financial situations and operating results of companies.



One of the factors that is driving the global data center networking technologies market is Software- Defined Networks. Software Defined Networks (SDN) enable control and forwarding functions to be installed on different hardware platforms, thereby allowing for control functions to operate on standard servers, while forwarding functions can operate on hardware optimized for high-performance packet processing, such as multicore processor equipment. In the prior model, since the control and forwarding functions were tightly coupled in the same system, software and hardware upgrades were expensive and difficult.

In the SDN model, software updates become automated, and processors can be added without altering the entire system. SDNs reduce dependence on proprietary systems and thereby open the network to new third-party applications as well as open source and commodity hardware.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains current trends in the data center networking technologies market. It concludes with an analysis of the data center networking technologies vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global data center networking technologies market.



Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for data center networking equipment, and growing adoption of cloud computing among companies and consumers

Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment mode, end-user industry, and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress

Review of the company competitive landscape for global data center network market, their global rankings and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues

Key merger and acquisition deals, new solution launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Arista Networks, Delta Electronics Inc, Huawei, Juniper Networks, VMware and Cisco

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Value Chain Analysis

Research and Development

Raw Material Suppliers

System Integrators

Suppliers and Distributors

End-users

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Data Center Networking Technologies

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Introduction

Hardware

Ethernet Switches

Routers

Storage Area Network (San)

Application Delivery Controllers

Network Security Equipment

Wan Optimization Equipment

Others (Gateway, Hub, Repeater and Bridge)

Software

Services

Third-Party Firms

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment

Introduction

On-Premise

Cloud

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

It and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others (Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods, Transportation and Manufacturing)

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Primary Market Participants

Arista Networks

Cisco

Delta Electronics Inc.

Extreme Networks

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks

New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nec Corp.

Nvidia Corp.

Vmware

Overview of Other Companies

Array Networks

Barracuda Networks

Big Switch Networks

Bmc Software

Check Point Software

Citrix

Cloudflare

Commvault Systems Inc.

Coresite

Datacore Software

Ddn

Dell Inc.

Digital Realty

Equinix

Expedient

F5 Networks Inc.

Fogo Data Centers

Fortinet Inc.

Fujitsu

Fusion-Io

Global Switch

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems)

IBM

Infinidat

Infortrend

Inspur

Intel

Kemp Technologies

Lenovo

Limelight Networks

Netapp

Netcetera

Neustar

Nimbus Data

Ntt

Nutanix

Oracle

Pivot3

Promise Technology

Pure Storage

Quantum

Rackspace

Radware

Red Hat

Riverbed Technologies

Scality

Seagate

Silver Peak Systems

Six Degrees Group

Solidfire Inc.

Sophos Inc.

Southsuite (Coraid)

Stratoscale

Sungard Availability Services

Swiftstack

Synology

Tintri

Toshiba Corp.

Violin Memory

Western Digital

