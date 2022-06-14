Global Biologic Therapy Wound Care Technology Markets Report 2022-2026 - Increasing Acceptance of Regenerative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Therapies for Wound Care: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report studies the global market for wound care biologics. It describes different types of wound care biologics, including cellular and/or tissue-based products (CTPs), skin substitutes and topical agents, and their current and historical market revenues.

Wound treatment is complex and varies across a broad continuum of care. A significant percentage of hard-to-heal wounds often require a number of advanced solutions. Biological therapies are an emerging approach in modern wound care, as they can stimulate the body's own natural healing power by activating its inherent ability to repair and regenerate.

These utilize some form of biological component such as collagen, cells and ECM technologies to support wound closure. The mechanism of action involves orchestrating an ideal environment to support regenerative healing as well as help stimulate the recruitment and proliferation of cells involved in wound repair.



The overall cost of treating hard-to-heal wounds is rising sharply. Due to the enormous costs associated with delayed wound healing, a growing number of patients worldwide are receiving advanced treatment of wounds. Biologics have demonstrated improved chronic and acute wound healing rates at a lower overall cost than traditional wound care products, and demand for these products is growing. Wound care biologics manufacturers are investing in educating healthcare professionals and clinicians about the clinical and cost advantages of biologics in wound care.



As the global healthcare system moves from a fee-for-service to a value-based health care delivery and reimbursement model, the demand for biologics is expected to grow significantly in coming years. The market is also expected to benefit from continuous R&D. However, high cost, reimbursement and pricing issues and a changing regulatory landscape remain the key restraining factors in the market.

Skin substitutes are categorized into acellular and cellular composition, as well as biologic and bioengineered materials. Biologic skin substitutes are categorized into allografts and acellular animal derived tissue-based products or xenografts. Bioengineered skin substitutes are categorized into cellular and acellular or biosynthetic.

This report also studies applications for biologics in the care of chronic wounds and acute wounds. The market for chronic wounds includes venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and arterial and other ulcers. The market for acute wounds includes surgical and traumatic wounds and burns. An in-depth analysis of the market includes historical data and market projections based on sales by product type, application, end user and region.

The report provides discusses the competitive landscape, key competitors and their respective market shares. The scope of this report does not include biologics used for soft tissue reinforcement during plastic and reconstructive surgery. Such surgery is performed to treat structures of the human body that are affected aesthetically or functionally due to defects and abnormalities.



Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2019-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Characterization and quantification of the market potential for wound care biologics, and market size estimation and forecast by product type, composition, application, end user vertical, and geographic region

Description of the integumentary system, wound classifications and wound healing process, and discussion on ECM composition and its importance in skin wound healing

Insight into the recent government regulations, reimbursement procedures, technological updates, 510 (K) approvals, and active clinical trials in wound care biologics that can shape the future marketplace

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, challenges and issues, and other macroeconomic forces influencing the progress of this market

Market share analysis of the key companies operating in the industry and Porter's five forces analysis and their impact on the global market for wound care biologics

Descriptive company profiles of major global players, including AlloSource, Bioventus LLC, BioTissue Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., MiMedx, Stryker Corp., and Smith & Nephew, Plc

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Integumentary System

Wound Classifications

Wound Healing Process

Hemostasis

Inflammation

Proliferation

Maturation or Remodeling

Ecm Composition and Its Importance in Skin Wound Healing

Biological Therapies for Wound Care

Autologous

Allogenic

Heterologous/Xenogeneic

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population

Greater Incidence of Non-Communicable/Chronic Diseases

Increasing Acceptance of Regenerative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment

Increasing Technology Innovations and New Product Developments

Improving Reimbursement Environment

Market Restraints

High Cost

Reimbursement and Pricing Issues

Changing Regulatory Landscape

Market Opportunities

Market Consolidation

Underpenetrated Markets Outside the U.S.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Wound Biologics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Overview

Ctps or Skin Substitutes

Topical Agents

Growth Factors

Global Market for Wound Biologics by Product Type

Ctps or Skin Substitute Types

Acellular

Cellular

Global Market for Ctps/Skin Substitutes, by Composition Type

Based on Type of Material

Biologic Skin Substitutes/Biologic Grafts

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes/Bioengineered Grafts

Global Market for Ctps/Skin Substitutes by Material

Global Market for Biologic Ctps/Skin Substitutes by Tissue Source

Global Market for Bioengineered Skin Substitutes by Composition Type

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chronic Wounds

Common Types of Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Common Types of Acute Wounds

Global Market for Wound Care Biologics by Wound Type

Global Market for Chronic Wound Care Biologics by Wound Type

Global Market for Acute Wound Care Biologics by Wound Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Wound Care Biologics by Region

North America

Market Analysis

Market Revenue

Europe

Market Analysis

Market Revenue

Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Market Revenue

Rest of World

Market Analysis

Market Revenue

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user

Hospital Outpatient Wound Centers

Inpatient Settings/Hospitals

Office or Clinic Settings

Global Market for Wound Care Biologics by End-user

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure and New Product Developments

Fda Regulatory Review and Approval Process Governing Ctps or Skin Substitutes

Premarket Approval

510(K) Clearance

Biologics License Application

361 Human Cells, Tissues and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (Hct/Ps)

Humanitarian Device Exemption

Coverage and Reimbursement

Medicare Coverage

Medicaid

Private Payers

Fda Approvals for Wound Care Biologics by Approval Type

510 (K) Approvals

Bla Approvals

Wound Care Biologics in Clinical Development

Products

Applications

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Market Shares of Leading Companies

Key Market Players by Product Type

Allografts

Acellular Animal Derived Tissue-Based Products/Xenografts

Cellular Bioengineered

Acellular Bioengineered/Biosynthetic

Topical Agents

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3M

Allergan Aesthetics

Allosource

Aroa Biosurgery Ltd.

Aziyo Biologics

Biotissue Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Convatec Group plc

Cook Biotech Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Mallinckrodt plc

Mimedx

Mtf Biologics

Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC

Smith & Nephew, plc

Stimlabs LLC

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

