Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2032

Increase of Blood Donations to Fuel Demand Across Low and Middle Income Countries



Due to the worldwide initiatives, a rise in voluntary, unpaid blood donations from low- and middle-income countries has been noted to fulfil the unmet need for red blood cell concentrates. In high-income nations, however, demand for red blood cells has been steadily declining, and with global economic advancements, this trend is anticipated to continue. As a result, it seems that the quantity of recovered plasma accessible for plasma fractionation is diminishing.



COVID-19 Disruption Hampering the Industry’s Ability to Keep Pace with Growing Patient Pool



Plasma products are made possible by a meticulously designed, complicated system of willing donors, donation facilities, worldwide manufacturing networks, and pharmaceutical product distribution routes, which is generally reliable under normal conditions. The situation has become complicated with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic. The pandemic had a substantial influence on the well-developed and balanced system of plasma procurement beginning in early 2020, greatly impeding the industry’s capacity to keep up with expanding patient demand for these life-changing medications.



Product

• Immunoglobulins

• Albumin

• Coagulation Factors

• C1-Esterase Inhibitor (C1-INH)

• Other Products



Applications

• Hemophilia

• Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder (PID)

• Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

• Secondary Immunodeficiency

• Hereditary Angioedema

• Others



Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:



By Region



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Overall world revenue for Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market will surpass US$28 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 9 of the companies involved in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include ADMA Biologics Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., CSL Behring, Grifols SA, Kedrion SpA, Octapharma USA Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, among other prominent players.







