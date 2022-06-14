New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radome Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285613/?utm_source=GNW



The Radome Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Increasing Radome Demand for Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)



Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), sometimes known as drones, have long been a common sight in military applications, particularly surveillance, and the spectrum of defence uses continues to expand as technology advances. Drone development is continuing to accelerate, owing to geopolitical considerations such as China’s ascent. In its ongoing quest to impose itself as a regional hegemon, the development of drone technology is critical. The government category, which includes military and law enforcement organizations, was the primary demand driver for drones in 2020, accounting for more than 70% of the worldwide market.



The increased demand for military drones has been a key growth driver for the worldwide radome business. Military drones are equipped with a variety of equipment, including a navigation system, airframe, contact connection, autopilot, engine, and sensor package. In addition, as military and national security threats develop, the complexity and capabilities of military airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology must grow to meet the demands. The number of channels and data types used in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is increasing, necessitating more data processing, storage, security, and delivery. These factors are expected to open new avenues for radome market concentration over the forecast period.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the radome market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the radome market?

• How will each radome submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

• How will the market shares for each radome submarket develops from 2022 to 2032?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

• Will leading radome markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the radome projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implications of radome projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the radome market?

• Where is the radome market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



You need to discover how this will impact the radome market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 247-page report provides 102 tables and 137 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.



This report tells you TODAY how the radome market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), supply chain analysis, and recent developments.



This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report



Material Outlook

• Glass-Fibre

• PVC

• PE

• PTFE

• Quartz

• Others

• Downstream Process



Application

• Ground

– Radio Antennas

– Airborne Traffic Control (ATC)

– Others

• Airborne

– Military Aircraft

– Commercial & Business Aircraft

• Shipboard

– Military Shipboard

– Commercial Shipboard



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• Russia

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Radome Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Astronics Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Boeing

• Comtech Telecommunications

• CPI International

• Flir Systems

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Kitsap Composites

• Lockheed Martin

• Lufthansa Technik

• Meggitt PLC

• NORDAM Group, Inc.

• Northrop Grumman Corp.

• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

• Starwin Industries



Overall world revenue for Radome Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1.70 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organisations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How will the Radome Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report help you?



In summary, our 240+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Radome Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for material, application, and each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for five regional and 18 key national markets – See forecasts for the Radome Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Also market size estimation and forecast is provided for US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Radome Market, 2022 to 2032.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285613/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________