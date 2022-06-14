New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Glass Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285612/?utm_source=GNW



Factors Such as Rising Automotive Sector Especially in APAC Region, Government Initiatives Boosting EV Sales, Rising Consumer Awareness about the Use of Fuel-Efficient Vehicles, Strict Government Regulations to Lower the Emissions and Increase Fuel Efficiency, and Increasing Glass Applications in Automotive Vehicles are Driving the Market Growth



Government initiatives boosting EV sales, rising consumer awareness about the use of fuel-efficient vehicles, decreased emission limits and technological advancements, increasing glass applications in automotive vehicles, better consumer experience, rising standards of living, generational preference shift, increasing global demand for EVs in double digits, and growing innovation along with advanced technology are the primary factors.



With the introduction of more rigorous government laws requiring the use of fuel-efficient automobiles to reduce emissions throughout the world, the need for light-weight vehicles is likely to rise, resulting in an increase in glass demand. Due to rising gasoline costs throughout the world, the demand for fuel-efficient automobiles has expanded dramatically over the years. Due to the depletion of fossil fuel supplies, the price of gasoline and diesel has risen exponentially, encouraging people to convert to battery electric cars. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) has established minimum corporate average fuel economy (“CAFE”) criteria for light-duty cars in the United States. NHTSA enforces various CAFE criteria for each manufacturer’s fleet of domestic passenger vehicles, imported passenger cars, and light-duty trucks, according to the regulations. These reasons are steadily increasing demand for battery electric vehicles throughout the world.



Growing EV Sales



The vehicle is evolving toward the trend of “being electric, connecting to networks, being intelligent, and sharing with others” (the new four modernizations), and the automobile industry has now reached a new stage of growth marked by diverse needs and an optimised structure. The use of new energy cars is expanding, and smart vehicles are becoming more widely available. Vehicles have evolved from simple conveyance devices to “intelligent mobile terminals.” More and more innovative technologies are being integrated into automotive glass as a result of the development of new four modernizations. It proposes new specifications for vehicle glass as well as new potential for the industry’s growth. As a result, with a growing share of added value products such as smart and panoramic skylight glass, dimmable glass, head-up display glass, and ultra-inoculation glass, automotive glass has evolved toward “safety and comfort, energy conservation and environmental friendliness, beautiful appearance, and intelligence and integration.” Fuyao’s industry-leading position in terms of technology has created structural prospects for the company’s automotive glass sales.



The adoption of lightweight cars is closely linked to the growth of the worldwide automotive glass industry (i.e. electric vehicles). Glass is a crucial component in the production of contemporary automobiles. The rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles has generated a major opportunity for the worldwide automotive glass industry. Electric vehicle sales reached 2.57 million units in 2018 and are predicted to reach 21.6 million units by 2030, with a CAGR of 20.0 per cent between 2019 and 2030.



Segments Covered in the Report



Glass Type

• Laminated Glass

• Tempered Glass

• Others



Application

• Windshields

• Sidelite

• Backlite

• Quarter Glass (Front, Rear)

• Side-view Mirror

• Rear-view Mirror

• Sunroof



End-User

• OEM

• Aftermarket



Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

– Buses

– Trucks



Electric Vehicles

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 21 leading national markets:



North America

• USA

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• France

• UK

• Czech Republic

• Slovakia

• Russia

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Rest of APAC



RoW

• South America

• Middle East

• Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Automotive Glass Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AGC Inc.

• AGP Group

• Benson Auto Glass, LLC

• Central Glass Co., Ltd.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Corning Incorporated

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

• Gentex Corporation

• Guardian Industries

• KCC GLASS Corporation

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

• Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS

• VITRO, S.A.B. DE C.V.

• Webasto Group

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited



Overall world revenue for automotive glass market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$16,138.7 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



