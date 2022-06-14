New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL UNINTERRUPTIBLE POWER SUPPLY (UPS) MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285568/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Using an uninterruptible power supply has become an energy-efficient solution in high-tech buildings, particularly when configured in distributed DC mode and integrated with complementary power quality measures. There has been a significant demand for advanced uninterruptible power supply products from the smart buildings sector.

New technologies such as custom power devices based on electronic power concepts have been developed in recent years to protect against power quality problems.Implementing double-conversion uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems has become highly popular in data centers and digital offices as they offer protection to their critical loads from the complete range of mains electrical supply problems.



Also, market players across the globe are developing and launching a range of technologically advanced and innovative products catering to the requirements of their end-user customers.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market evaluation entails the assessment of Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to surge with the highest CAGR by 2030, owing to network and IT infrastructure investments and the launch of inexpensive and high-quality power technology.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Many large market players in different regions in the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) industry facilitate a high level of market competition among them as the industry is fragmented. Therefore, the intensity of competitive rivalry is expected to remain high over the forecast period.

Major market players operating in the global scenario include Delta Electronics Inc, ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, etc.



