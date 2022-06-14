Global Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors Markets 2021-2022 & 2026: Evolution of Sensors for the IoT, Future Trends, Emergence of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT), Role of 5G

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of the Global Market for IoT sensors and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021-2026.

New capabilities are coming to the fore; sensors have greatly expanded capabilities. From traditional purposes (such as temperature, pressure or flow measurement) sensors are now embedded in attitude and heading reference systems (for aircraft), potential voltage measurement or force-sensing resistors and many other technical and everyday applications in nearly every industry.



IoT sensors can take any of these applications and greatly expand the impact. For example, drivers of select Ford vehicles can obtain an inventory of the sensor outputs of all dashboard displays at the press of a button. Homeowners and building managers can control the lighting, heat and security parameters of the home environment through a single remote dashboard aggregating the functions of multiple sensors stationed across a building and its numerous electrical and mechanical systems.

Civil engineers can detect the potential faults in a bridge by aggregating stress-detection data from thousands of accelerometers designed to aggregate the frequency and degree of vibrations on the bridge's superstructure. Sensors can be embedded in nearly any environment, including personal devices for personal use. This report categorizes all manner of IoT sensors: in infrastructure, smart devices or technical applications.



COVID-19 has impacted the global IoT sensor market, especially in automotive and healthcare. The outbreak led to a significant change in consumer behaviour and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces and significant interventions from governments.

As the spread of the virus gains momentum, the future behaviour of any market is currently uncertain. Like any market, the pandemic impacted IoT sensors. Poor global automotive production and vehicle sales led to a decline in sensor demand from the automotive industry. A similar trend exists in other industries: manufacturing, industry and retail.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end user and region. The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report explains the current trends in the IoT sensor market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major players in the global IoT sensor market.



Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global IoT sensors market size, and corresponding market share analysis by sensor type, component, application, end-user industry, and geographic region

Highlights of market potential for IoT sensors technologies, emerging applications, technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

Assessment of viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various IoT specific applications for new and existing sensors, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Review of patents issued for sensors based on IoT applications ecosystem and assessment of new developments within the industry

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Analog Devices Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Texas Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awdm09

