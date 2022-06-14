The Global AI Edge Computing Market is expected to grow by $ 14.28 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.27% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI Edge Computing Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285008/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the AI edge computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by proliferation of edge AI devices, growing use of edge AI technology in transportation and traffic management, and elimination of privacy issue of transmitting and storing data in the cloud.

The AI edge computing market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The AI edge computing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hardware

• Software and services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of AI edge computing to get real-time analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the AI edge computing market growth during the next few years. Also, use of ai edge technology in transportation and traffic management and use of remote monitoring and video analytics in the retail sector to understand consumers’ purchasing behavior will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on AI edge computing market covers the following areas:

• AI edge computing market sizing

• AI edge computing market forecast

• AI edge computing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading AI edge computing market vendors that include Adapdix, Alef Edge Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Azion Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., ClearBlade Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., Rigado Inc., SAGUNA Network LTD., SixSq SA, Synaptics Inc., Tact.ai Technologies Inc., Transcend Information Inc., and Vapor IO Inc. Also, the AI edge computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285008/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________