The Global FMCG Market is expected to grow by $ 310.5 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.27% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for e-commerce online distribution, a rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle, and increasing demand for pharmaceutical products.

The FMCG market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The FMCG market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Food and beverage

• Personal and beauty care

• Health and hygiene care

• Home care



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising consumption of ready-to-eat food products as one of the prime reasons driving the FMCG market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness in the consumers and expansion of organized retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading FMCG market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Dabur India Ltd., Heineken NV, ITC Ltd., JBS SA, Johnson and Johnson, Kellogg Co., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., LOreal SA, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The coca-cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., The Wadia Group, and Unilever PLC. Also, the FMCG market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

