Global Advanced Electronic Displays Market Report 2022: Display Industry will Continue to Grow as the Industry Expands into Next Generation Technologies and TV Display Performance Improves

The global display industry is worth in excess of $165 billion and will continue to grow as the industry expands into next generation technologies and TV display performance improves.

The Advanced Display market includes next generation digital displays for electronics devices such as High Definition smart TVs, notebooks, tablets, large screen displays & signage, in-vehicle displays, wearables and near-eye displays such as virtual reality and augmented reality. Demand for high performance displays has increased in the past 18 months and QD-OLED and MiniLED backlights for LCD TVs have emerged recently.



The display industry is constantly evolving and developing new, better technologies in the quest for improved visual experience and reduced power consumption. Manufacturers are seeking next generation displays that will deliver the best performance and meet challenging demands set by the booming applications such as VR/AR.



MiniLED and microLED display are emerging and have potential to become disruptive technologies. The display market has witnessed a great deal of innovation over the past 2 years. Players are seeking to improve market size and additional value via developing innovative new display technologies.



Report contents include:

Display products and technologies by major brands and display makers.

Market analysis of applications and markets for flexible and printed displays, automotive displays & lighting, Smart glasses and AR/VR, quantum dot displays, advanced OLED displays, MicroLED and MiniLED.

Smartphone display technologies including foldable, rollable and multi-fold technologies.

Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2032

Profiles of more than 275 companies. Companies profiled include Amorphyx Inc., BOE Technology, eMagin Corporation, Etulipa, FlexEnable, Jade Bird Display, Kubos Semiconductors, Kura Technologies, Kyulux, LetinAR, LG Display, Mojo Vision, Nanoco, Nanolumi, Nanosys, Noctiluca, OTI Lumionics, Porotech, Royole Corporation, Samsung, Sony, VueReal, X-Display.

Key Topics Covered:



1 THE GLOBAL DISPLAY MARKET

1.1 Display technologies assessment



2 FLEXIBLE AND PRINTED DISPLAYS

2.1 Current state of the art

2.2 Flexible inorganic light emitting diodes

2.3 Foldable and rollable displays

2.4 Flexible lighting

2.5 Flexible electrophoretic displays

2.6 Electrowetting displays

2.7 Electrochromic displays

2.8 Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs)

2.9 Metamaterials

2.10 Global market revenues 2018-2032

2.11 Company profiles (66 company profiles)



3 AUTOMOTIVE DISPLAYS AND LIGHTING

3.1 LCDs in automotive displays

3.2 OLEDs in automotive displays

3.3 Mini LED in automotive displays

3.4 Micro LED in automotive displays

3.5 Autonomous vehicles, EVs and AI/AR

3.6 Interior displays

3.7 Exterior displays and lighting

3.8 3D Display Technology

3.9 Head-up displays (HUDs)

3.10 Global market revenues 2018-2032

3.11 Company profiles 163 (16 company profiles)



4 SMART GLASSES AND HEAD-MOUNTED DISPLAYS (VR, AR, MR, vision loss and eye trackers)

4.1 Metaverse

4.2 Commercialization

4.3 Virtual Reality (VR) devices

4.4 Augmented (AR) headsets and smart glasses

4.5 Mixed Reality (MR) smart glasses

4.6 OLED microdisplays

4.7 MiniLED

4.8 MicroLED

4.9 Global market revenues 2018-2032

4.10 Company profiles 192 (69 company profiles)



5 QUANTUM DOTS IN ADVANCED DISPLAYS

5.1 Market overview

5.2 QD advantages

5.3 Market growth since 2013

5.4 QD-TVs market

5.5 The Quantum Dot market in 2021 and future outlook

5.6 Cadmium vs. cadmium free

5.7 Quantum dot properties, synthesis, types

5.8 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships

5.9 Supply chain

5.10 Quantum dots in TVs/displays

5.11 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays to 2032

5.12 Quantum dot display company profiles (44 company profiles)



6 MINI AND MICRO LEDS

6.1 Market overview

6.2 Technology background

6.3 Display backlights

6.4 Laptops, monitors and tablets

6.5 Flexible and foldable microLED

6.6 Biotechnology and medical displays

6.7 Automotive

6.8 Transparent displays

6.9 Supply chain

6.10 Company profiles (71 company profiles)



7 ADVANCED OLEDs

7.1 OLED compared to LCD and MicroLED

7.2 OLED tablets

7.3 Flexible AMOLEDs

7.4 Flexible PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

7.5 Phosphorescent organic light-emitting diodes (PHOLED)

7.6 White OLED (WOLED)

7.7 TADF

7.8 Printed OLED displays

7.9 OLED displays with Artificial Intelligence (AI)

7.10 Transparent OLED display

7.11 Global market revenues 2018-2032 (Millions USD)

7.12 Company profiles (19 company profiles)



8 REFERENCES



