The Global Core Banking Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 12.14 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period

77% during the forecast period. Our report on the core banking solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advancements, increasing fintech investments by large banks and government, and increased focus on delivering value-added services.

The core banking solutions market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The core banking solutions market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of ai and ml to improve customer experience as one of the prime reasons driving the core banking solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of smartphone and easy overseas access will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on core banking solutions market covers the following areas:

• Core banking solutions market sizing

• Core banking solutions market forecast

• Core banking solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading core banking solutions market vendors that include Asseco Poland S.A., Capgemini Service SAS, Capital Banking Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., Intrasoft Technologies, Jack Henry and Associates Inc., Mambu BV, NCR Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Sopra Steria Group SA, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Temenos AG, and Unisys Corp.. Also, the core banking solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

