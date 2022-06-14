New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wood Preservatives Market: By Formulation ; By Application ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191778/?utm_source=GNW

These preservatives also avoid decomposition, deterioration, and decay of the wood and have a longer life, thereby increasing its longevity. The operating life of trees, timber structures, and timber-engineered structures is improved by wood-preserving chemicals. These chemicals increase timber’s resistance to insects and fungi and improve the longevity of logs. In addition to decks, fences, and landscape structures, chemicals find wide application in timber-based structures used in railways.



Wood Preservatives Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.23% in 2030.

Wood Preservatives Market to surpass USD 2.3 billion by 2030 from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.23% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Rising per capita income and rapid urbanization are the key drivers of this market’s growth. Nevertheless, the production of environmentally friendly wood preservative chemicals, combined with emerging technologies in this sector, is also fueling its rise. Factors such as the rising timber market and the shifting customer view of wood interiors are also fueling demand around the globe for wood preservatives. During the forecast era, growing challenges from marine borers will also boost demand and revolutionize the market for wood preservatives. Due to its varied applications and favorable characteristics, the established market for copper green preservatives in Europe also holds the potential to drive market demand during the forecast period.



Water based segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.32% during 2019-30

Wood Preservatives Market is segmented by Formulation as Water-Based, Oil-Based, and Solvent-Based. The greater market share of 75% in 2018 was accounted for by the Water-Based Wood Preservatives segment of the Wood Preservatives market and this trend is projected to prevail during the forecast period. This was due to the rising demand for water-based wood preservatives in sub-applications for decking, fencing, and landscaping, which are expected to see strong growth over the next five years. In the wood preservative industry, the efficacy of copper-based wood preservatives has increased their demand. Water-based formulations contain much of the copper-based wood preservatives. It is therefore expected that the demand for water-based wood preservatives will dominate globally during the forecast period.



Residential Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-30

Wood Preservatives Market is segmented by Application into residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The industrial group encompasses the use of such chemicals in the railway and other utility areas. Fences, decks, and landscape systems comprise the residential and industrial application areas. The increasing adoption of wood for aesthetic appeal in residential buildings is expected to drive demand for wood preservatives in emerging economies, which are characterized by rapid economic growth. Water-based preservatives are used extensively in industrial and residential applications since they are generally more environmentally friendly in nature.



Increasing Demand for Wood in Different Applications

Rising demand for interior design where wood is the most significant raw material in the interior space of the structure portion and show. In various types, such as wall body, wood mural, wood carving, wood trim, skirting line, baluster, wood floor, armrest, and ceiling, etc., there is a growing demand for modern interior design. The demand for wood, which would further increase the demand for wood preservatives and drive the market, will also increase. This optimistic consumer attitude towards the deployment of wood for aesthetic appeal in residential and commercial installations is expected to contribute to the demand for wood preservatives and thus help the growth of the market for wood preservatives in the near future.



Growing Construction Activity

The application of wood to establish space for wood preservatives increases the growing construction activity. During the forecast era, increasing construction activity in countries such as China, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India would drive the demand for timber preservatives. The market for wood preservatives is growing because customers are changing their choice to eco-friendly wood preservatives. The use of wood in marine stacking, fencing for services, decking, and infrastructure. In the U.K. In 2016, the government spent US$ 7.09 billion in infrastructure development, which in turn led to high demand for wood and thus propelled growth in the market for wood preservatives.



Stringent Environmental Regulations

Some of the factors hindering the growth of the wood preservative chemicals market are stringent restrictions on the use of toxic chemicals in developing countries; restricted availability of wood; and the rising use of substitutes, such as steel, plastic, and polymers. The increase in demand for alternative materials, such as wood-plastic composites, steel, iron, and plastics, which demonstrate high resilience and need less maintenance, is reducing the global demand for wood-preserving chemicals.



Wood Preservatives Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.



Wood Preservatives Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018. Because of the growing use of wood in the residential and industrial sectors, the market for wood preservatives is rising in North America. The growing construction industry, backed by heavy infrastructural development spending, is generating new opportunities for producers of wood preservatives operating in the area. During the historical era, however, APAC accounted for a large share in the demand for wood preservative chemicals. Due to rising urbanization, infrastructure development, increasing construction activities, and a lenient regulatory framework regulating the use of chemicals in the region, coupled with a rise in disposable income, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth in the region.



The Wood Preservatives market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as BASF Wolman GmbH, Borax Inc. hold a substantial market share in the Wood Preservatives market. Other players analyzed in this report are KMG Chemicals Inc., Kop-Coat Inc., Koppers Inc., Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG, LANXESS AG, Lonza Group Ltd., and Remmers AG. among others.



The market competition has been stepped up by the availability of many players offering Wood Preservatives. In February 2020, Koppers plans to expand the copper naphthenate wood preservative market. This will help the company to grow its presence in the wood preservation markets. Besides, the company also focuses on the in-house manufacturing capabilities of copper.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA



