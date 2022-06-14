Global Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) Market Report 2022: Increasing Influence of Celebrities, Revolutionizing the Gaming Industry and Continuing Rise in Demand for Digital Artworks

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market by Offering (Business Strategy Formulation, NFT Creation, and Management, NFT Platform - Marketplace), End-user (Media and Entertainment, Gaming), Region (Americas, Europe, MEA, APAC) - forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global NFT market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2022 to USD 13.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.0% from 2022 to 2027. Major factors fueling the momentum of NFT growth include the increasing influence of celebrities for NFT adoption, revolutionizing the gaming industry and slow but continuing rise in demand for digital artworks.



NFT Marketplaces to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Non-curated platforms provide free access to creators, unlike the curated ones, which have a stringent policy toward creators' selection. NFT platforms such as like SuperRare and Nifty gateway, creators must apply form with stringent selection criteria and a long waiting period for the experts' decision.

That is why non-curated platforms have been widely accepted by the creators to sell their digital assets. To expand their growth, various organizations are stepping into the NFT space. For example, Coinbase Global Inc, a US crypto exchange platform, launched its NFT marketplace very recently. Developments like this have contributed to the growth of the NFT market.



In region segment, Americas to have a higher market share during the forecast period



The Americas is expected to be the largest contributor in terms of the market size in the global NFT market. The US companies are investing in NFTs despite not having stringent laws, accounting rules, and disclosure requirements. KPMG Canada has purchased a piece of digital art from the "World of Women" NFT after its corporate treasury made its inaugural investment in cryptocurrency.

An American company, OpenSea, unlike other platforms, does not impose a fee to mint NFTs. The platform charges a payment on the final sale price, which is presently 2.5%. With the OpenSea platform experiencing enormous success in 2021, the business model looks to be viable and is an excellent option for young NFT producers to get started.

Organizations are coming up front with many developments and partnerships to explore and make people aware of the trends and uses of NFTs to help them monetize their work.

Competitive landscape

Major companies such as OpenSea, Larva Labs, Cloudflare, and Dapper Labs are headquartered in North America. Investments and creations similar to these are motivating the artists to be a part of this booming NFT world which can be a major factor in the growth of the NFT market.

Major vendors offering NFT market across the globe are Cloudflare (US), Gemini Trust (US), OpenSea (US), Semidot Infotech (US), Dapper Labs (Canada), The Sandbox (China), Axie Infinity (Vietnam), Rarible (US), Art Blocks (US), Foundation (US), Superrare (US), Mintbase (Portugal), Larva Labs (US), Appdupe (India), CryptoKitties (Canada), Sorare (France), Yellow Heart (US), Onchain Labs (China), Solanart (France), Gala Games (US)



