Global Autonomous Trucking Market Analysis Report 2022-2027: Advances in Autonomous Trucking are Directly tied to Emerging Smart Transportation Systems

This report assesses the autonomous trucking market, including leading vendors, strategies, products, and service offerings. The report evaluates autonomous trucking by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. The report evaluates the impact of key technologies on the autonomous trucking market with forecasts from 2022 through 2027.



According to NHTSA (national highway traffic safety administration) of USA findings, the fatal crashes involving large trucks rose to 46% in 2020 compared to 2010 and also injuries involved with these truck crashes rose to more than 100% during the same period. The NHTSA observes that 75% of the fatal accidents involve heavy-duty trucks carrying more than 26,000 lbs.



Due to the rising trend of traffic fatalities in the last decade, human-helmed trucking is under severe scrutiny and the industry is trying to find a way out in futuristic robotic and visioning technology. Autonomous trucking is expected to replace human drivers completely within two decades. As a consequence, labor unions are lobbying against their widespread use, citing studies showing they may kill up to 500,000 jobs.



The consistent shortage of drivers is another factor pushing industries to find a way out with autonomous trucking technology. In 2021, there were 80,000 fewer drivers than would ideally be available to meet demand, according to the American Trucking Associations. Also maintaining the safety and operational problem with human-driven trucks is another crucial factor for autonomous trucking.



Autonomous trucking is expected to combat all issues while improving safety, enhancing mobility, and carrying goods. Autonomous trucking will leverage various technologies such as artificial intelligence based on cameras and lidar sensors considered as a way to combat safety and security issues.

Select Report Findings:

Autonomous trucking hardware will reach $96.7 billion globally by 2027

Level 5, fully autonomous trucking will reach $23.1 billion globally by 2027

North America will be the leading regional market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific

Autonomous trucking vehicle-as-a-service as a business model will reach $61.2 billion globally by 2027

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Autonomous Truck Technologies and Solutions

2.1 Autonomous Trucking by Type

2.1.1 Short Haul Trucking

2.1.2 Long Haul Tracking

2.1.3 Heavy Haul Trucking

2.2 Service Vehicles

2.3 Trucking Components

2.4 Trucking Chargers

2.5 Autonomous Trucking Software

2.6 AI Technology

2.7 Autonomous Trucking Business Services

2.8 Autonomous Tucking Applications

2.8.1 Industrial Applications

2.8.2 Commercial Applications

2.8.3 Consumer Applications

2.9 Semi-Autonomous vs. Fully Autonomous Trucks

2.10 Conventional Vehicles vs. Hybrid Vehicles

2.11 Electric Vehicles

2.12 Autonomous Trucking Business Model



3.0 Autonomous Trucking Company Analysis

3.1 AB Volvo

3.2 Aptiv

3.3 Caterpillar

3.4 Continental AG

3.5 Designated Driver

3.6 Daimler AG

3.7 DriveU

3.8 Einride

3.9 Embark Trucks

3.10 Kodiak

3.11 Nuro (ike)

3.12 Peloton Technology

3.13 NVIDIA Corporation

3.14 Ottopia

3.15 Paccar

3.16 Phantom Auto

3.17 Robert Bosch GmbH

3.18 Robotic Research

3.19 Scania

3.20 Soliton System

3.21 Tesla

3.22 TuSimple

3.23 Voysys

3.24 Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)



4.0 Autonomous Trucking Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

4.1 Autonomous Trucking Market 2022 - 2027

4.1.1 Global Autonomous Trucking Market 2022 - 2027

4.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Segment

4.1.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Hardware

4.1.2.1.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Unit Sales

4.1.2.1.1.1 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Market by Wheeler Type

4.1.2.1.1.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Market by Length of Truck

4.1.2.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Component

4.1.2.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Charger Market by Deployment

4.1.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Software

4.1.2.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by ADAS System

4.1.2.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by AI Software

4.1.2.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Security System

4.1.2.2.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Infotainment System

4.1.2.2.5 Autonomous Trucking Market by Data Storage and Analytics

4.1.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Service

4.1.2.3.1 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Service

4.1.2.3.1.1 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by V2X Communication

4.1.2.3.1.2 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by Connectivity Type

4.1.2.3.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Connectivity Market by Cellular Connectivity Type

4.1.2.3.2 Autonomous Trucking Market by Professional Service

4.1.3 Autonomous Trucking Market by Application

4.1.3.1 Autonomous Industrial Trucking Market by Truck Type

4.1.3.1.1 Autonomous Industrial Short Haul Trucking Market by Application

4.1.3.1.2 Autonomous Industrial Long Haul Trucking Market by Application

4.1.3.1.3 Autonomous Industrial Heavy Haul Trucking Market by Application

4.1.3.1.4 Autonomous Service Trucking Market by Application

4.1.3.2 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Market by Application

4.1.3.2.1 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Market by Ownership

4.1.3.3 Autonomous Consumer Trucking Market by Application

4.1.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Automation Level

4.1.4.1 Semi-Autonomous Trucking Market by Category

4.1.4.2 Fully Autonomous Trucking Market by Category

4.1.5 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Model

4.2 Autonomous Trucking Shipments 2022 - 2027

4.2.1 Autonomous Trucking Shipment

4.2.2 Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Application

4.2.2.1 Autonomous Industrial Trucking Shipment by Trucking Type

4.2.2.1.1 Autonomous Short Haul Trucking Shipment by Application

4.2.2.1.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Application

4.2.2.1.2.1 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Wheeler Type

4.2.2.1.2.2 Autonomous Long Haul Trucking Shipment by Length of Truck

4.2.2.1.3 Autonomous Heavy Haul Trucking Shipment by Application

4.2.2.1.4 Autonomous Service Trucking Shipment by Application

4.2.2.2 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Shipment by Application

4.2.2.2.1 Autonomous Commercial Trucking Shipments by Ownership

4.2.2.3 Autonomous Consumer Trucking Shipments by Application

4.2.3 Autonomous Trucking Shipment by Automation Level

4.2.3.1 Semi-Autonomous Trucking Market by Category

4.2.3.2 Fully Autonomous Trucking Market by Category

4.2.4 Autonomous Trucking Market by Business Model



5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq7hgq




