ASEAN and South Asia Mammography Systems Markets 2021-2027 - Increasing Investments in the Development of Healthcare and Diagnostic Infrastructures

The ASEAN and south Asia mammography systems market was valued at USD 377.44 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 745.00 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 12.00% over the forecast period, 2022 - 2027

The ASEAN and South Asia mammography systems market is growing at a rapid pace owing to growing awareness pertaining to breast cancer and increasing investments in the development of healthcare and diagnostic infrastructures in the region.

Mammography aids in the detection of breast cancer and other breast-related diseases. These tests are used for screening and diagnosis of breast cancer among women. Increased geriatric population, proactive initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about early detection of breast cancer, and an increase in incidence rate of breast cancer are expected to drive market growth.

Furthermore, better reimbursement insurance policies, increased government funding for breast cancer research, and technological advancements, such as breast tomosynthesis, which aids in the detection of breast cancer in women with dense breast tissues, drive demand for mammography systems. However, radiation exposure risks and the generation of false positive or negative results are expected to stifle market growth.



The ASEAN and South Asia regions are exhibiting a significant increase in the incidence of breast cancer. This increase can be partially attributed to growing access to diagnostic facilities in the region. According to The Global Cancer Observatory's estimates, nearly 298,445 cases of breast cancer were detected in the region.

Similarly, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme, India, 1 in 29 females in India sun the risk of developing cancer during their lifetime. This increase in the incidence of breast cancer is generating significant demand for mammogram diagnosis and thereby driving the growth of the mammography systems market.



Growing income inequality and rapid increase in healthcare costs have put access to quality healthcare facilities beyond the reach of the majority of the population in the region. However, the implementation of national health insurance policies in major countries in the region such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines aided to improve the access to healthcare facilities for the common man.

Additionally, it is also proving beneficial in the early detection of chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, among others and thereby driving the demand for diagnostic systems such as mammograms.



The report provides market sizing and forecast across nine ASEAN countries, namely, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, and India. In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Aspects covered in this report

Based on product, this market is segmented into Analog, Full Field Digital, and Breast Tom synthesis Systems.

Based on Technology, this market is categorized into Screen Film, 2D, and 3D.

Based on End Users, Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Based on countries, this market is categorized into Indonesia, Bangladesh, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

