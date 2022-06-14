Global Oral Care Market Size Worth $44.5 Billion, by 2028 at 5.6% CAGR – Oral Care Industry Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Oral Care Market finds that increasing cases of dental diseases, an increasing number of practicing dentists, and technological advancements in the development of new products are some major factors that have been bolstering the growth of the Oral Care Market in recent years. However, the adverse effects of teeth whitening products are the major concern and may act as restrain in the growth of the Oral Care Market in coming years.



The Global Oral Care Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 44.5 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 32.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Oral Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/rinse, Denture Products), by Product Type (Countertop, Cordless), by Application (Home, Dentistry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oral-care-market-1650/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers :

Easy Availability of a Wide Range of Products

Keeping the gums, teeth, and tongue healthy requires good dental or oral care. Bad breath, dry mouth, cold sores, rot, and thrush are manageable oral diseases with proper diagnostic and oral care products. In recent years, toothpastes are available in a variety of fluoride concentrates, with a variety of variants, such as herbs, honey, etc. This led to tooth decay and dental treatment. Mouthwash is used to rejuvenate the mouth or to treat gum disease. Thus, there has been a dramatic shift in the sale of oral care products worldwide.

Traditional distributors, retailers, and pharmacies are slowly losing out to online retailers. Oral care products can be purchased through an online retail channel, thanks to the availability of a wide range of oral care products at reduced prices, convenience, and free shipping. The success of the online marketing channel for oral care products has encouraged key market players to increase their investment in these channels. Therefore, one of the main factors driving the growth of the oral care market is the easy availability of a variety of oral care products.

Increased Incidence of Periodontal Disease

Tooth decay (caries) and periodontal disease (gum disease) are the most common diseases in the world. A study conducted by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018 showed that from 2015-2018 the total percentage of untreated teeth was 13.2% (between 5 and 14 years) and 25.9% (years between 20-44 years). Treatment of dental caries is expensive, accounting for approximately 5-10% of the total cost of health care borne by developed nations. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, the incidence of dental caries is very high in young people. The prevalence of dental caries in the age group 6-19 is as high as 60% to 80% in developed countries throughout North America and Europe. Thus, increased incidences of periodontal disease are fuelling the growth of the Oral Care Market in coming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Oral Care market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% during the forecast period.

The Oral Care market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 32.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 44.5 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Oral Care market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/oral-care-market-1650/0

Benefits of Purchasing Oral Care Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Oral Care Market:

Product Toothbrush Toothpaste Mouthwash/Rinse Denture Products Dental Accessories

Product Type Countertop Cordless

Application Home Dentistry

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oral-care-market-1650

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Oral Care Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of the Oral Care Market in 2021. The dominance of the region is due to the high presence of older people in countries such as India, Japan, and China, leading to higher use of these oral care products. Consumer growth in consumer toothpaste products in the region is anticipated to drive the market growth market growth. The prevalence of oral diseases increases the demand for these products.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Oral Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash/rinse, Denture Products), by Product Type (Countertop, Cordless), by Application (Home, Dentistry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/oral-care-market-067480

List of Prominent Players in the Oral Care Market:

Procter & Gamble Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Dr. Fresh LLC

Dentaid

Lion Corporation

Sunstar Suisse S.A.



Recent Developments:

September 2021: GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK) introduced Drs. BEST GreenClean toothbrush, the first carbon-neutral toothbrush, with a handle made of renewable cellulose.

March 2021: Colgate-Palmolive, and Philips entered into a long-term partnership to bring the benefits of oral care for electric toothbrushes to Latin America. This can be achieved primarily by Philips Colgate's special portfolio, which includes various electric toothbrushes in the price points list.

April 2020: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) merged with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (India), with HUL responsible for distributing GSK's Consumer Healthcare products to India, including its leading oral healthcare product, Sensodyne.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Oral Care Market?

How will the Oral Care Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Oral Care Market?

What is the Oral Care market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Oral Care Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Oral Care Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



° Toothbrush



° Toothpaste



° Mouthwash/Rinse



° Denture Products



° Dental Accessories



• Product Type



° Countertop



° Cordless



• Application



° Home



° Dentistry



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Procter & Gamble Company



• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.



• Colgate-Palmolive Company



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.



• Dr. Fresh LLC



• Dentaid



• Lion Corporation



• Sunstar Suisse S.A. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oral-care-market-1650/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Cannabis Testing Market: by Type (Products, Services, Software), by Application (Laboratories, Cannabis Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries, Other End Users).

B2B Payments Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Payment Type (Domestic Payments, Cross-Border Payments), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises), by Payment Mode (Traditional, Digital), by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Metals & Mining, Energy & Utilities).

Electric Truck Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV, FCEV), by Type (Light Duty Trucks, Medium Duty Trucks, Heavy Duty Trucks), by End User (Last Mile Delivery, Long Haul Transportation, Refuse Services, Field Services), by Range (Up To 200 Miles, Above 200 Miles), by Battery Capacity (Less Than 50 KWH, 50-250 KWH, Above 250 KWH), by Payload Capacity (Up To 10,000 LBS, 10,001-26,000 LBS, Above 26,001 LBS), by Level of Automation (Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous), by Battery Type (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, Others).

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing), by Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, Others), by Offering (In-House Brands, Assorted Brands), by End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, Others).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: