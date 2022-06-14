Roth to Host 8th Annual London Conference on June 21-23, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) www.roth.com will host the 8th Annual Roth London Conference on June 21-23, 2022, at The InterContinental London Hotel, One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London, W1J 7QY.
This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 innovative companies in the Sustainability (Solar, Environmental, and Mobility & Transportation), Industrials, AgTech, Technology, Consumer, and Metals & Mining sectors. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.
The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. Roth’s Senior Research Analysts in the respective sectors will be available to answer questions and make introductions.
In addition to the 1-on-1 meetings – there will be a lunch Keynote Speech - Can US LNG be the replacement for Russian Gas - by Charif Souki - Executive Chairman of the Board - Tellurian (TELL). Mr. Souki has played a leading role in the growth of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business in the United States. He founded Cheniere Energy, which established the first LNG export facility, and is the benchmark for all other LNG businesses in the world.
“Our conferences provide both investors and companies the opportunities to engage in personal discussions and gain additional knowledge about some of the business sectors that are important to our global economy. These conversations are invaluable in an environment where ESG investments and customer awareness are driving growth in the sustainability and allied sectors. We are excited to be back in person after two years of virtual conferences,” said Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners.
|AGENDA
|TUESDAY | June 21, 2022 - All times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)
|6:30pm - 9:00pm
|Happy Hour & Welcome Dinner
|WEDNESDAY | June 22, 2022
|8:00am - 9:00am
|Registration and Morning Coffee
|9:00am - 12:00pm
|1x1 & Small Group Meetings
|12:00pm - 1:30pm
|Lunch & Keynote Speech - Charif Souki - Executive Chairman of the Board - Tellurian (TELL)
|1:30pm - 4:25pm
|1x1 & Small Group Meetings
|4:30pm - 6:00pm
|Cocktail Reception and Gin Tasting at Arch Bar
|6:30pm - 8:30pm
|Group Dinner
|THURSDAY | June 23, 2022
|8:00am - 9:45am
|Registration and Morning Coffee
|8:45am - 12:25pm
|1x1 & Small Group Meetings
|12:30pm - 2:00pm
|Lunch - Theo Randall PDR
|2:00pm - 4:15pm
|1x1 & Small Group Meetings
|As of 06/13/2022 – subject to change
|Company Name
|ROTH Sector
|Mobile Friendly URL
|22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
|AgTech
|https://www.xxiicentury.com/
|374 Water, Inc. (OTC:SCWO)
|Sustainability
|https://www.374water.com/
|ACEINNA, Inc. (PRIVATE)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.aceinna.com/
|ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE)
|Sustainability
|https://adstec-energy.com/
|AeroFarms (PRIVATE)
|AgTech
|https://www.aerofarms.com/
|AEye, Inc. (LIDR)
|Technology & Media
|https://aeye.ai
|Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.akoustis.com
|Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.alarm.com
|Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)
|Sustainability
|https://www.altuspower.com/
|Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.ambarella.com/
|Ambulnz/ DocGo (DCGO)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.ambulnz.com/
|American Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LI)
|Metals & Mining
|https://americanlithiumcorp.com/
|American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)
|Sustainability
|https://www.amsc.com/
|American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)
|AgTech
|http://www.american-vanguard.com/
|Anaergia Inc. (TSX:ANRG)
|Sustainability
|https://www.anaergia.com/
|AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)
|AgTech
|https://www.appharvest.com
|Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)
|Technology & Media
|https://arberobotics.com
|Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
|Sustainability
|https://ir.arraytechinc.com/
|Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)
|Sustainability
|https://www.azurepower.com/
|Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL)
|AgTech
|https://bensonhill.com
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)
|AgTech
|https://www.biocerescrops.com
|Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)
|Sustainability
|https://blinkcharging.com/
|Blue Star Food Corp. (BSFC)
|AgTech
|https://bluestarfoods.com/
|Burcon Nutrascience Corp. (BRCN)
|AgTech
|https://burcon.ca/
|Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.cryoport.com/
|Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)
|Sustainability
|https://ir.darlingii.com/
|Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)
|Technology & Media
|https://digitalturbine.com
|Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)
|Sustainability
|https://www.electrameccanica.com/
|Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN)
|Sustainability
|https://www.evergeninfra.com/
|Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)
|Energy - Oil & Gas
|https://evolutionpetroleum.com
|Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)
|AgTech
|http://www.farmlandpartners.com/
|First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
|Sustainability
|https://firstsolar.com
|Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW)
|Consumer
|https://flowhydration.com/
|FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)
|Sustainability
|https://investor.ftcsolar.com/
|Gaussin (ALGAU)
|Sustainability
|https://www.gaussin.com/
|Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)
|Sustainability
|https://gpreinc.com
|Greenlight Bio (GRNA)
|AgTech
|https://greenlightbiosciences.com/
|Greenpower Motor Co. Inc.(GP)
|Sustainability
|https://greenpowermotor.com/
|Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI)
|Sustainability
|https://www.crystal-clean.com/
|Kalera SA (Norway:Oslo)
|AgTech
|https://kalera.com
|Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)
|Sustainability
|https://loopindustries.com
|Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)
|Technology & Media
|https://metamaterial.com/
|Mosaic (PRIVATE)
|Sustainability
|https://joinmosaic.com/
|Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)
|Sustainability
|https://nanoone.ca/
|NaturalShrimp Incorporated (SHMP)
|AgTech
|https://naturalshrimp.com/
|Nauticus/ CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ)
|Sustainability
|https://www.cleantechac.com/
|Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)
|Sustainability
|https://nuvve.com/
|OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.optimizerx.com/
|Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)
|Sustainability
|https://www.ormat.com
|PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)
|Sustainability
|https://purecycle.com
|ReneSola Ltd (SOL)
|Sustainability
|https://www.renesolapower.com/
|ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)
|Sustainability
|https://renewpower.in/
|Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX)
|Energy - Oil & Gas
|https://rileypermian.com
|Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.sequans.com/
|ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)
|Technology & Media
|https://shotspotter.com
|SiTime Corporation (SITM)
|Technology & Media
|https://sitime.com
|SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)
|Sustainability
|https://solaredge.com
|Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)
|Sustainability
|https://sunlightfinancial.com/
|Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)
|Sustainability
|https://sunnova.com
|SunPower Corporation (SPWR)
|Sustainability
|https://us.sunpower.com
|Tellurian Inc. (TELL)
|Energy - Oil & Gas
|https://www.tellurianinc.com/
|Tevva (PRIVATE)
|Sustainability
|https://www.tevva.com/
|The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)
|Consumer
|https://togrp.com
|TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)
|Sustainability
|https://tpicomposites.com
|Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)
|Sustainability
|https://tritiumcharging.com/
|urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO)
|AgTech
|https://urban-gro.com/
|VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)
|Energy - Oil & Gas
|https://vaalco.com
|Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)
|Technology & Media
|https://valens.com
|Veritone, Inc. (VERI)
|Technology & Media
|https://www.veritone.com
|W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)
|Energy - Oil & Gas
|https://wtoffshore.com
|Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)
|Sustainability
|https://ir.willdangroup.com/
|Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) - Virtual
|Technology & Media
|https://zetaglobal.com
Participating Companies as of 06/13/2022 – subject to change
Thank you to the event sponsors:
|Company Name
|Sponsor Company URL
|Ambulnz/ DocGo
|https://www.communityambulance.co.uk/
|B2I DIGITAL, Inc.
|https://www.b2idigital.com
|Clean Co
|https://clean.co/
|Comte de Grasse
|https://comtedegrasse.com/
|InvestorBrandNetwork
|https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/
|The Blueshirt Group
|https://blueshirtgroup.com/
For more information, please visit: https://ibn.fm/RothLondon2022Event
The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to Roth Capital Partners.
About Roth Capital Partners:
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.
Investor Contacts:
Roth Capital Partners
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Director of Marketing & Corporate Access
949.720.7117, Imattson-pain@roth.com
Roth Capital Partners – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com
Media Contact:
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com