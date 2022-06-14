Roth to Host 8th Annual London Conference on June 21-23, 2022

Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from select companies across Sustainability, Technology and AgTech Sectors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) www.roth.com will host the 8th Annual Roth London Conference on June 21-23, 2022, at The InterContinental London Hotel, One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London, W1J 7QY.

This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 innovative companies in the Sustainability (Solar, Environmental, and Mobility & Transportation), Industrials, AgTech, Technology, Consumer, and Metals & Mining sectors. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.

The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. Roth’s Senior Research Analysts in the respective sectors will be available to answer questions and make introductions.

In addition to the 1-on-1 meetings – there will be a lunch Keynote Speech - Can US LNG be the replacement for Russian Gas - by Charif Souki - Executive Chairman of the Board - Tellurian (TELL). Mr. Souki has played a leading role in the growth of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business in the United States. He founded Cheniere Energy, which established the first LNG export facility, and is the benchmark for all other LNG businesses in the world.

“Our conferences provide both investors and companies the opportunities to engage in personal discussions and gain additional knowledge about some of the business sectors that are important to our global economy. These conversations are invaluable in an environment where ESG investments and customer awareness are driving growth in the sustainability and allied sectors. We are excited to be back in person after two years of virtual conferences,” said Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners.

AGENDA
TUESDAY | June 21, 2022 - All times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)
6:30pm - 9:00pmHappy Hour & Welcome Dinner
  
WEDNESDAY | June 22, 2022
8:00am - 9:00amRegistration and Morning Coffee
9:00am - 12:00pm1x1 & Small Group Meetings
12:00pm - 1:30pmLunch & Keynote Speech - Charif Souki - Executive Chairman of the Board - Tellurian (TELL)
1:30pm - 4:25pm1x1 & Small Group Meetings
4:30pm - 6:00pmCocktail Reception and Gin Tasting at Arch Bar
6:30pm - 8:30pmGroup Dinner
  
THURSDAY | June 23, 2022
8:00am - 9:45amRegistration and Morning Coffee
8:45am - 12:25pm1x1 & Small Group Meetings
12:30pm - 2:00pmLunch - Theo Randall PDR
2:00pm - 4:15pm1x1 & Small Group Meetings
As of 06/13/2022 – subject to change 


Company NameROTH SectorMobile Friendly URL
22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)AgTechhttps://www.xxiicentury.com/
374 Water, Inc. (OTC:SCWO)Sustainabilityhttps://www.374water.com/
ACEINNA, Inc. (PRIVATE)Technology & Mediahttps://www.aceinna.com/
ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE)Sustainabilityhttps://adstec-energy.com/
AeroFarms (PRIVATE)AgTechhttps://www.aerofarms.com/
AEye, Inc. (LIDR)Technology & Mediahttps://aeye.ai
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS)Technology & Mediahttps://www.akoustis.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)Technology & Mediahttps://www.alarm.com
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)Sustainabilityhttps://www.altuspower.com/
Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)Technology & Mediahttps://www.ambarella.com/
Ambulnz/ DocGo (DCGO)Technology & Mediahttps://www.ambulnz.com/
American Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LI)Metals & Mininghttps://americanlithiumcorp.com/
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)Sustainabilityhttps://www.amsc.com/
American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)AgTechhttp://www.american-vanguard.com/
Anaergia Inc. (TSX:ANRG)Sustainabilityhttps://www.anaergia.com/
AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)AgTechhttps://www.appharvest.com
Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE)Technology & Mediahttps://arberobotics.com
Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)Sustainabilityhttps://ir.arraytechinc.com/
Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE)Sustainabilityhttps://www.azurepower.com/
Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL)AgTechhttps://bensonhill.com
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)AgTechhttps://www.biocerescrops.com
Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)Sustainabilityhttps://blinkcharging.com/
Blue Star Food Corp. (BSFC)AgTechhttps://bluestarfoods.com/
Burcon Nutrascience Corp. (BRCN)AgTechhttps://burcon.ca/
Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX)Technology & Mediahttps://www.cryoport.com/
Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)Sustainabilityhttps://ir.darlingii.com/
Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)Technology & Mediahttps://digitalturbine.com
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)Sustainabilityhttps://www.electrameccanica.com/
Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN)Sustainabilityhttps://www.evergeninfra.com/
Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)Energy - Oil & Gashttps://evolutionpetroleum.com
Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)AgTechhttp://www.farmlandpartners.com/
First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)Sustainabilityhttps://firstsolar.com
Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW)Consumerhttps://flowhydration.com/
FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)Sustainabilityhttps://investor.ftcsolar.com/
Gaussin (ALGAU)Sustainabilityhttps://www.gaussin.com/
Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)Sustainabilityhttps://gpreinc.com
Greenlight Bio (GRNA)AgTechhttps://greenlightbiosciences.com/
Greenpower Motor Co. Inc.(GP)Sustainabilityhttps://greenpowermotor.com/
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI)Sustainabilityhttps://www.crystal-clean.com/
Kalera SA (Norway:Oslo)AgTechhttps://kalera.com
Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP)Sustainabilityhttps://loopindustries.com
Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)Technology & Mediahttps://metamaterial.com/
Mosaic (PRIVATE)Sustainabilityhttps://joinmosaic.com/
Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)Sustainabilityhttps://nanoone.ca/
NaturalShrimp Incorporated (SHMP)AgTechhttps://naturalshrimp.com/
Nauticus/ CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ)Sustainabilityhttps://www.cleantechac.com/
Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)Sustainabilityhttps://nuvve.com/
OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)Technology & Mediahttps://www.optimizerx.com/
Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)Sustainabilityhttps://www.ormat.com
PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT)Sustainabilityhttps://purecycle.com
ReneSola Ltd (SOL)Sustainabilityhttps://www.renesolapower.com/
ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)Sustainabilityhttps://renewpower.in/
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX)Energy - Oil & Gashttps://rileypermian.com
Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS)Technology & Mediahttps://www.sequans.com/
ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI)Technology & Mediahttps://shotspotter.com
SiTime Corporation (SITM)Technology & Mediahttps://sitime.com
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)Sustainabilityhttps://solaredge.com
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)Sustainabilityhttps://sunlightfinancial.com/
Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)Sustainabilityhttps://sunnova.com
SunPower Corporation (SPWR)Sustainabilityhttps://us.sunpower.com
Tellurian Inc. (TELL)Energy - Oil & Gashttps://www.tellurianinc.com/
Tevva (PRIVATE)Sustainabilityhttps://www.tevva.com/
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS)Consumerhttps://togrp.com
TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)Sustainabilityhttps://tpicomposites.com
Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)Sustainabilityhttps://tritiumcharging.com/
urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO)AgTechhttps://urban-gro.com/
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)Energy - Oil & Gashttps://vaalco.com
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN)Technology & Mediahttps://valens.com
Veritone, Inc. (VERI)Technology & Mediahttps://www.veritone.com
W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)Energy - Oil & Gashttps://wtoffshore.com
Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)Sustainabilityhttps://ir.willdangroup.com/
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) - VirtualTechnology & Mediahttps://zetaglobal.com
   
   

Participating Companies as of 06/13/2022 – subject to change

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company NameSponsor Company URL
Ambulnz/ DocGohttps://www.communityambulance.co.uk/
B2I DIGITAL, Inc.https://www.b2idigital.com
Clean Cohttps://clean.co/
Comte de Grassehttps://comtedegrasse.com/
InvestorBrandNetworkhttps://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/
The Blueshirt Grouphttps://blueshirtgroup.com/


For more information, please visit: https://ibn.fm/RothLondon2022Event

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to Roth Capital Partners.

About Roth Capital Partners:
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor Contacts:
Roth Capital Partners
Isabel Mattson-Pain
Director of Marketing & Corporate Access
949.720.7117, Imattson-pain@roth.com
Roth Capital Partners – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

Media Contact:
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


