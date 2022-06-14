Resgreen Group Announces Fleet of PullBuddy™ AGVs Ready for Production

Shelby Township, Michigan, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the arrival of various long lead materials allowing for the initiation of elevated production of the PullBuddy™ AGV fleet.

“Our manufacturing area has experienced a large influx of material this week that is necessary to begin production of our signature AGV, PullBuddy™. We are excited to be able to offer the opportunity to fill orders of a time sensitive nature” says Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. “Supply chain issues continue to affect everyone within the industry. The RGGI team has been working diligently to mitigate these issues. Our efforts are showing with the arrival of materials necessary for us to begin production.”

The delivery of these systems has opened up valuable new opportunities for the company to identify additional cost-effective and economical practices to be employed on the manufacturing floor utilizing AGV/AMR products. As challenges persist in the material handling industry, RGGI continues to develop and implement new innovative and cost-effective solutions.

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

