North America Kombucha Market revenue to reach $2bn by 2026, says Graphical Research

Increasing demand for natural beverages and functional drinks on account of strong focus on nutrition will anchor the consumption of kombucha in North America. The expanding need for health and wellness has led to higher penetration of natural ingredients. Kombucha can be touted as a light, sweetened, as well as fermented, black or green tea that constitutes bioactive compounds, and polyphenols to offer high nutritional and antioxidant properties.

It is excessively consumed across Russia, China, Japan, and Korea to help in weight management and to bring down fats and cholesterol levels. Furthermore, kombucha tea can be used as a great source of probiotics to kill bacteria that can cause diarrhea, constipation, and bowel syndrome conditions. It also counters cell damages and improves the immunity systems of the bodies.

Increased intake of organic kombucha

The demand for organic kombucha market in North America is pegged to register a 16% CAGR through 2026 with its higher consumption to reduce risks of heart diseases and offer weight loss. This is because the beverage contains organic acids such as acetic, gluconic, glucuronic, citric, oxalic, pyruvic, malonic, sugars, as well as vitamins & amino acids.

The organic production of the kombucha gives rise to acetic acid, upon fermentation with other acidic compounds, alcohol, and gases. This makes it carbonated and numerous bacteria also grow in the mixture, giving rise to several species of lactic acid bacteria with probiotic functions.

Presence of inorganic and flavored kombucha

The consumption of inorganic kombucha could observe a 15.5% CAGR through 2026 considering the higher intake of natural beverages. There is also a growing adoption of clean label products by consumers.

The value of North America flavored kombucha market is likely to reach a 16.5% CAGR through the same year due to growing popularity across the beverage sector. This product can be accessed in various flavors like fruit, sugar, honey, and table sugar. Kombucha bottles are fermented for over 3 to 100 days and placed at room temperature at dark locations, for flavoring of the fermentation and to transform tea into kombucha and carbonates.

Effect of from rapid urbanization

Canada held the largest revenue share in the North America kombucha market and is projected to witness a 15.5% CAGR up to 2026. This can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and surging household incomes. Besides, there is a large availability of kombucha across the region.

Kombucha consumption from online retailers across North America is expected to rise at a CAGR of 17.5% in the next few years with the developments in industrialization. The influx of various technologies has also paved the way for digitalization.

Health benefits from herbs and spices

North America kombucha market share from herbs and spices is anticipated to reach a CAGR of over 17% to the through 2027 on account of their higher content of essential oils. These components boost the energy system and assist in weight management. They also mitigate the chances of high blood pressure and diabetic conditions. Also, herbs like wild thyme, elderberry, quince, winter savory, peppermint, and decocts of black and green teas, contain antioxidant properties that offer enhanced digestion and immunity systems.

Suppliers of various kombucha flavors are working towards acquisitions, technological advancements, and capacity expansions, for product innovations, albeit with the present COVID-19 pandemic. KeVita, Buchi Kombucha, Revive Brands, The Hain Celestia, Kosmic Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group, GT’s Living Food, and The Humm are few prominent kombucha brands in North America.

Apart from its various health benefits, kombucha garnered wide popularity in the late 1980s and early 90’s during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It is also famous as mushroom tea considering the growth of a mushroom-like film on the surface of the liquid caused by the bacteria and yeast during its manufacturing process.

