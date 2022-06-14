Egypt E-Learning Markets Report 2022-2026 - Classera and Skolera Account for More than 60% of the Market Share

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt E-Learning Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven by Easy and on - Demand Access to Content, Self - Paced Learning Opportunities and Interactive & Modular Means of Learning" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Egypt E-Learning Market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Education Industry and K12 E-Learning Industry in Egypt.

The report provides the industry size basis revenue and number of subscribers in the e-learning Industry in Egypt, supply ecosystem analysis, market segmentations, business model analysis, revenue stream analysis, competition benchmarking, COVID impact, future projections and expected trends & challenges.



It also provides the market of Pre K12, Post K-12 E-Learning Industry, along with Language and Casual E learning market and LMS market by Revenue and number of Subscribers. The report talks about new trends witnessed in the industry along with new strategies & future way to move ahead.

The report discusses detailed competition analysis in each market based on various parameters such as Vintage, Employee base, Subscribers and more.



Egypt Pre-K and K-12 E-Learning Market

The market has been given a boost due to Strong Government push towards online education during Covid-19 along with new continuous innovation by the vendors to differentiate their products from their Competitive firms. The Students have accessibility to wider Coverage of Course at affordable prices and an option to customise the type of content that can be subscribed.

Platforms such as Nafham, Smart Art Egypt, Noon Academy, Edraak, Korras, and Learn have recently entered in the market with very high Course completion rate. Continuous efforts by Egyptian government and increasing private sector participation and investments in the education sector is expected to relieve budgetary strains along with higher growth rates in future.



Egypt Post K-12 E-Learning Market

The market is growing due to increase in Job Opening such as data scientist, ML expert, software analyst, and algorithm specialist which requires short term courses available on various online platforms. The universities are introducing courses in new age subjects such as internet of things, big data and artificial intelligence and are including it as a part of their Curriculum.

The Universities are considering Partnerships with corporates which facilitates employees adopting higher education courses without hampering their current productivity at work. The Higher Education Ministry is finalizing online degree regulations, with accreditation guidelines which are expected to be released soon.



Egypt Language and Casual E-Learning Market

The Companies or Startups is providing one-to-one & group sessions with qualified instructors, mainly focused on Language teaching such as Arabic, English and more. The Adoption in the online language learning space is primarily driven by English learners. Willingness of people to travel abroad to pursue higher studies or build a professional career and Convenient learning as per your own schedules is driving people to focus on learning foreign languages in Egypt.

New technologies, such as the IoT, cloud computing, mobile Internet, and wearable gadgets, have resulted in the proliferation of online language learning products and applications. The Industry is quite concentrated with 3 players accounting for ~80-85% of market revenue. There is intense competition wherein companies are trying to bring innovation in their product to increase their market share in the Casual Learning Market



Egypt Learning Management System (LMS) Market

The Adoption rate of LMS has been increased due to sudden shut down of schools, Colleges and Universities during the period of COVID-19.

It is found that by using technology in learning, students can express their ideas effectively that improves overall academic performance of the students. Virtual Classrooms, creating curriculums, homework, and tests Online was initially difficult to adopt for teachers, students and parents too as the Teachers were not trained enough to conduct online classes. As a result, very few schools were utilizing such advance technology.

The Market is moderately concentrated among top 2-3 players. These players include classera and skolera with about more than 60% of the market share.

Key Segments Covered

K-12 and Pre K-12 E-Learning Market

By Type of Subscribers (Paid/Free),2020,2021P and 2026F

Post K-12 E- Learning Market

By Type of Subscribers (Paid/Free), 2020,2021P and 2026F

Language and Casual E-learning Market

By Type of Subscribers (Paid/Free), 2020,2021P and 2026F

By number of Subscribers by Type of Language (English, French, German), 2021P and 2026F

LMS Market

By End Users (Educational Institutes/ Private Companies), 2020,2021P and 2026F

By Number of Schools using LMS, 2020

Key Target Audience

E-Learning Companies

LMS Platforms

Language Learning Platforms

Institutes/Colleges

Schools

Government Authority

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2018-2021P

Forecast Period: 20201P-2026F

