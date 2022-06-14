Cable Tray Market Size Worth USD 5.46 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 9.06% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cable tray market size was valued at USD 2.75 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 5.46 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period. The global cable tray market is likely to derive growth from the growing power needs and increasing number of sub-stations across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cable Tray Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ladder, Solid Bottom, Trough, Channel, Wire Mesh, Single Rail), By End-User (Power, Construction, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Others), By Material (Steel, Aluminium, Stainless Steel), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

The rising global population has led to a subsequent increase in the demand for basic necessities. As a result, industries and manufacturing units are being set up across the world. The growing industrialization, combined with the increasing number of IT and communication centres and corporate offices, will set the platform for a widespread adoption for cable tray market across the world.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2016 to 2026 CAGR 9.06% 2026 Value Projection USD 5.46 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 2.75 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Type, By End-User, By Material, Regional Growth Drivers IT and Telecom Sector to Exhibit High Growth Rate Aluminium Segment to Account for a Dominating Cable Tray Market Share





Market Drivers-

IT and Telecom Sector to Exhibit High Growth Rate

The increasing need for power utilities has, in turn, created the need for power cables and other products associated with sub-stations. Growing power needs will provide several growth opportunities for the cable Tray market. Increasing investment in power substations will help these companies generate substantial cable Tray market revenue. Additionally, the increasing need for technological facilities and data centres to enable enhanced virtual support will aid the growth of the IT and telecom segment.

Cable tray allows safe transportation of wires that are used to transmit electricity. Besides power transmission, cable Tray can be helpful in cases of overvoltage and overcurrent. Cable Tray will help minimize the exposure to open wires, thereby reducing risks and injuries associated with open wire contacts. Such exceptional properties of cable Tray will lead to a rising adoption for the product across the world, which in turn will favor the growth of the global cable Tray market in the coming years.

Highlights of the Report-

The report is based on extensive research on the market and its growth parameters, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market. It also includes the table of segmentation, along with a list of segments dominating the market and its attributed factors. The report throws light on the significant industry developments, current Cable Tray Market trends, and other interesting insights offered by the market. For more information on the market, log on to the company website.





Aluminium Segment to Account for a Dominating Cable Tray Market Share

Among the product types, Fortune Business Insights labels the aluminium type as the segment that holds a dominating share of the global cable Tray market. The properties of aluminium such as enhanced load bearing capacity and a high strength to weight ratio has led to a rising adoption for the product across the world. Additionally, the low maintenance cost associated with aluminium will contribute to the growing adoption of the product. Due to the aforementioned factors, the aluminium segment is likely to exhibit a high CAGR in the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global cable Tray market with regard to aspects such as leading companies, growth drivers, and leading product types. Additionally, the report provides a detailed study of the market by classifying it into various regions. The report highlights a few of the leading business strategies adopted by the companies operating in the global market and states the impact of these strategies on the growth of the market.





List of Players Operating in the Cable Tray Market are as follows:

ABB

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Hubbell Incorporated

MP Husky Cable Tray & Cable Bus

Atkore International

Chalfant Manufacturing Co.- OBO Bettermann Group

Legrand

Basor Electric SA

MonoSystems

Snake Tray

WIREMAID USA

Øglænd System Group

WBT - PERFORMANCE CABLETRAY

Techline Mfg.

Chatsworth Products

Panduit

Niedax Group

Cable Tray Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Ladder

Solid Bottom

Trough

Channel

Wire Mesh

Single Rail

By Material:

Steel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

By End-User:

Power

Construction

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Others

