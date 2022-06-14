H2 Clipper Achieves Major Milestone with Simulated Wind Tunnel Testing of Its Hydrogen-Powered “Pipeline-In-The-Sky™” Airship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Clipper, Inc. , an aerospace and alternative energy company developing uniquely capable hydrogen-powered airships and end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announces that it has completed a simulated wind tunnel test using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) of its hydrogen-powered “Pipeline-In-The-Sky™” airship. The analysis (as shown in the attached images) confirms that the airship’s aerodynamic design achieves an extremely low level of residual drag and is another step in validating the airship’s operating performance and the company’s cost modeling.



H2 Clipper founder and CEO Rinaldo Brutoco said, “The successful analysis with CFD marks a major milestone for the development of the ‘Pipeline-In-The-Sky’ airship and brings H2 Clipper one step closer to realizing our goal of providing the fastest, most flexible, and efficiently scalable way to transport fuel-grade hydrogen to market worldwide.”

The H2 Clipper airship design is the result of radically innovating and re-thinking lighter-than-air flight for global fuel and cargo transport. The airships offer unprecedented speed, payload, and cost advantages: 70% less than the cost of traditional air freighters, payloads up to 277 tons (252 tonnes), 7 to 10 times faster than shipping by truck or cargo vessel, and 100% carbon-free. H2 Clipper has received multiple patents on using an airship to deliver liquid hydrogen to market, offering economic and logistical advantages over other methods of bulk delivery of hydrogen. By transporting cheap clean power produced from renewable sources to markets with high energy demand, H2 Clipper solves the economical and effective challenges of transporting hydrogen from where it can be produced at the lowest cost to where it is most needed. H2 Clipper anticipates completing the construction of a prototype in 2025, with the goal of flying its first full-sized airship in 2028.

In 2021, H2 Clipper was selected for inclusion in Dassault Systèmes ’ exclusive 3DEXPERIENCE ® Lab accelerator program. Participation in the accelerator will help H2 Clipper advance its mission of developing and commercializing a global fleet of 100% green airships that will transform the hydrogen and air transport industry. Using the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, H2 Clipper can simulate and rapidly evaluate complex engineering design concepts on the path to the optimal design for a 21st century version of the hydrogen dirigible.

About H2 Clipper, Inc.

H2 Clipper, Inc. is the developer of high-speed, “Pipeline-In-The-Sky™” hydrogen-powered airships for long distance global transport that use no fossil fuels and have a host of commercial and humanitarian applications, and of the new Pipe-Within-A-Pipe™ “last mile” distribution system to deliver pure hydrogen to end users. Since 2008, the company has made significant strategic investments to research, develop, and patent core IP in modern airship design and regional solutions for delivery of hydrogen, forming a global end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure.

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

O: 978.750.0333 / M: 617.835.0396

lisa@trevicomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d395ed8f-ec13-4d2c-91fb-4d908b119e35

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b43fe5ce-691c-431c-933f-4bb3d2b3d889