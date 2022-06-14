Biz2X Named to American Banker’s ‘Top Fintech Workplaces’ List as Demand for Digital Lending Platforms Grows

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit and the leading online digital lending platform for business lending at banks and financial institutions around the world, announced today that it has been named to American Banker’s list of 2022’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.



The designation comes at a time when Biz2X, which has grown by 700% in the last 18 months, has been upgraded to handle higher loan volume and to offer increased functionality for the growing number of lenders using the platform. Last week, Biz2X launched a new version of its website to highlight the advantages it offers financial institutions and other lenders around the world that want to increase profitability when offering digital loans to small businesses.

“For our customers, Biz2X technology enables financial institutions to growth their portfolios while benefiting from best-in-class risk assessment tools. We are equally proud of the recognition we have received as a ‘top FinTech workplace’,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2X and Biz2Credit. “Our talented staff has enabled us to serve our growing list of bank and financial institution clients. We are on the cutting edge of fintech thanks to our superiority in data science, technology and customer experience.”

Not only has Biz2X gained a well-earned reputation for its service among its customers, it also has been consistently lauded by leading FinTech industry experts. Recently, the online lending platform received a silver medal from Fintech Futures’ Banking Tech Awards for its COVID-19 Response providing platform software that enabled dozens of banks offering PPP loans and COVID relief financing. Biz2X was honored by IBS intelligence (IBSi) for Best Digital Lending Implementation: Best Adoption of Tools & Governance at the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2021. The awards celebrate the “coolest innovations” in FinTech, according to IBSi. Additionally, Biz2X is a finalist for Best Business Digital Banking Solutions Provider award announced at the 2022 Banking Tech Awards.

To inquire about employment opportunities at Biz2X, visit https://www.biz2x.com/company/careers.

About Biz2X

Biz2X, a subsidiary of Biz2Credit, has processed more than $8 billion in small business financing. It has three offices on two continents and employs over 550 people globally. The company’s mission is to provide small businesses with industry-leading financing solutions throughout their lifecycle in a flexible and transparent environment. The Biz2X Platform allows banks and other financial institutions to better manage loan processes and related risks. For more information about Biz2X and Biz2Credit, visit www.Biz2X.com and www.Biz2Credit.com.

John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com