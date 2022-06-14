2 Day Virtual Drug Development and Regulatory Approval Process Course: Key to Success from Concept to Commercialization Course - July 7th-8th, 2022

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Development: Key to Success from Concept to Commercialization Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The course begins by considering the global pharmaceutical market, important therapeutic areas and the roles of different Pharmaceutical professionals in the development process, as well as a definition of drugs and medical devices.

Course include the identification of drug targets, synthesis of chemical drugs and the development of biologics, pharmacokinetics and toxicity screening, pre-clinical development, clinical studies, regulatory submissions, managing post-approval change, pharmacovigilance and an overview of regulations governing drug manufacture and distribution.

The drug development process, from discovery to post-marketing surveillance, is then explained. This course is designed to teach employees of pharmaceutical companies who would like an understanding of the drug development and regulatory approval process.



Learning Objectives:

Roles of different pharmaceutical professionals

Typical costs and timelines associated with drug development

How new drugs are developed against targets in the human body

The structure of regulatory submissions

Reasons why drugs fail during development process

Factors affecting oral bioavailability

The size of the global pharmaceutical market and the key therapeutic areas being addressed by innovator companies

How drugs are screened for toxicity

The potential influence of polymorphism, salt form and isomerism on efficacy and safety

How formulation can affect drug performance

How the safety and efficacy of drug products are ensured during QC release testing

The information obtained at each stage of clinical research

How post-approval changes to drug products are managed

How the manufacture and distribution of marketed drug products are controlled

Agenda

Drug Development Products Overview

Product types and routes of administration

The drug development process

Risks in drug development

The International pharmaceutical market

Market shares of chemical and biological drugs

Roles of drug development professionals

Size and key therapeutic areas

Regional differences

Drug discovery

Drug targets

The Human Genome Project

Lead compound identification and optimisation

Regulatory submissions

The Common Technical Document

CTD modules

Regional administrative information

The application process for chemical and biologic drug products - US and EU

Pre-clinical development

Optical isomerism

Formulation options for improving bioavailability

Common formulation types

Critical quality attributes

In-process controls and release testing

Polymorph and salt form screening

Solubility, permeability and oral bioavailability

Clinical research

Clinical study design

Clinical development Phases

Establishing safety and efficacy/bio equivalence

Adverse event reporting

Impact of mobile computing on clinical research

Pharmacokinetics and toxicity

Drug plasma concentration profiles

Absorption, distribution, metabolism and elimination of drugs

First-pass metabolism

Types of toxicity screening

Post-approval change

Problems concerning product improvement

New ICH Q12 - the promise of easier post-approval change

Current situation

US and EU Pharmacovigilance

Important elements of regulation

Drug product manufacture

Distribution

ICH guidance

