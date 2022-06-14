New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241303/?utm_source=GNW





According to JAAD (Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology), 2.8% of the American population suffers from Hyperhidrosis. As the incidence of this disease increases, significant players are interested in investing in its treatment market. However, the results of the therapeutics are for very less time and, the need to repeat the treatments, constrain the market.



Key Market Trends



Primary hyperhidrosis Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market



Primary hyperhidrosis is a disease characterized by excessive sweating localized in certain body regions particularly palms, feet, and underarms. Primary hyperhidrosis treatments have been accounted for a significant share of the market and the share is expected to increase in the coming years. The advanced therapies are available in varied sections which involve mainly, topical and surgical. The choice of treatment depends on the severity of the condition and affordability.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall hyperhidrosis treatment market throughout the forecast period. The factors such as the rising incidence of secondary hyperhidrosis increase the market growth in the region. Among the developed countries the United States has the maximum number of patients suffering from hyperhidrosis.



The current disease trends in the United States suggest that the number of cases of hyperhidrosis will increase at a rapid pace. Also, presence of favorable reimbursement policies are expected to boost the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The hyperhidrosis treatment market is moderately consolidated and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. And some prominent players are vigorously making acquisitions with the other companies to consolidate their market positions across the globe (Sientra acquired Miramar). Some of the market players are Abbvie, Brickell Biotech, ELi Lilly And Company (Dermira), Advin Health care and Dermavant Scienecs Inc. (Roivant Sci)



Additional Benefits:



The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241303/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________