XCPCNL Business Services Welcome Leah Daniels-Butler to the Company’s Advisory Board

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is honored to welcome Leah Daniels-Butler to the Company's Advisory Board.

Leah Daniels-Butler began making a name for herself in the early '90s working on TV & film projects such as the Wayans Brothers, For Your Love, CB4 and The Inkwell. With an eye for talent, Leah is credited for launching the careers of talented actors like Gabourey Sidebe, star of the Academy Award-winning film “Precious”. She also assisted in casting actor/recording star Tyrese Gibson in the Coca-Cola ad that launched his career, which now includes two blockbuster movie franchises, ”Transformers” & “Fast & Furious.” Most recently, she cast Andra Day in The US vs. Billie Holiday, which landed her the Oscar nominations for best actress in a feature film. With back-to-back successes, Leah achieved superb casting of the Fox hit TV show “Empire”. Empire capped its first season with over 20 million viewers, being named one of the most-watched television shows of all time.

As an independent Casting Director, Leah works across genres securing talent for films like "2 Fast 2 Furious,” "Shadow Boxer,” “ATL,” and "The Paperboy,” which featured an all-star cast that included: Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, John Cusack, Macy Gray and David Oyelowo. In 2013, Leah cast the award-winning film "Lee Daniels, The Butler" with another all-star line-up: Oprah Winfrey, Forrest Whitaker, Liev Schreiber, Robin Williams, James Marsden, John Cusack, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Terrence Howard and rising star YaYa DaCosta. With her behind-the-scenes star meter spiking, Leah landed herself in the casting seat for the highly anticipated sequel "Coming 2 America" starring Eddie Murphy and the hit television show "All American."

Leah’s most recent credits include the All American Spinoff, “All American: Homecoming," “The Wonder Years," Netflix highly anticipated new show "First Kill," and Disney+ hit movie "Sneakerella."

Among her many accolades, Leah is the recipient of the Hamilton Award for Outstanding Casting for her work on “The Butler,” and two-time Artios Award winner for Outstanding Achievement in Casting for a Television Drama” for her work on “Empire” and Outstanding Achievement in Casting for a feature film for "The US vs. Billie Holiday."

Leah co-founded 1oneninety5 with her husband and business partner, Henry "Blaq" Butler. During the pandemic, the Company successfully completed the feature film “The App That Stole Christmas” for Netflix, starring Ray J, Jackie Long and Miguel Nunez, and their award-winning film “SURVIVAL” starring Elise Neal, Demetrius Grosse and newcomer Dylan McNamra.

“As we move forward in building a tech-based Entertainment Company that leverages data, content & gaming to create attention-grabbing film and music content, it is exciting to bring in exceptional advisors like Leah to help drive the vision and create the "Gold Standard" for Urban Entertainment" – Tim Matthews, CEO, XCPCNL

