Radisson commences a Field program in the Pontiac Group south of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break at the O’Brien gold project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF): (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a field program focused on the 54 km2 area comprising claims located to the south of the prolific Larder-Lake Cadillac Break. The program was designed following a compilation and interpretation of available historical data, with the objective of evaluating opportunities demonstrating strong discovery potential in the southern sector of the O'Brien Gold Project.



“Since acquiring and integrating the New Alger property with the O’Brien project in 2020, our team has been focused on the execution of the 130,000 m drill program at the O’Brien gold project. The primary objective of the drill program was to expand current resources and to test new targets in well understood sectors in the vicinity of the old O’Brien mine. While impressive results received thus far suggest a very successful drill program, it is worth noting that the program was focused on an area covering less than 10% of our extensive 5,800 ha land package. The significant land package to the south of the Cadillac Break was a key driver of our interest in the New Alger property, and a review of available data confirmed our view that the area holds tremendous potential for transformational discoveries. Despite its proximity with the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break, limited work was performed in southern sector of the O’Brien project. Following a compilation of historical data, our team was able to establish the presence of geological elements demonstrating strong discovery potential. While we await results from approximately 25,000 m of drilling, our team is excited to commence an important field program that could unlock the underlying potential in the southern portion of the O’Brien gold project.” Commented Rahul Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Summary

The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. In August 2020, the Company acquired the New Alger property to integrate two properties comprising more than 5.2 km of prospective land along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break (“CLLFZ”). The project hosts three historic mines including the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019).

The New Alger property also covers 54 km2 of prospective land located south of the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in the Pontiac sediments Group. Along the CLLFZ these sediments are known for hosting gold deposits, notably in the Malartic mining camp where some deposits are spatially associated with syn-tectonic mafic and felsic intrusions proximal to the CLLFZ.

Compilation, interpretation, and ongoing work

Following geological and geophysical data compilation made available by previous work performed therein and on SIGEOM (geophysical and geochemical survey, grab and channel sampling), Radisson was able to identify several favorable sectors with the potential to host gold mineralization, with these sectors expected to be prioritized during the first few weeks of the program. These sectors were established based on the understanding of gold distribution found in gold deposits within the Cadillac mining camp, particularly the Thompson Cadillac and O’Brien mines. The below figure presents a summary of potential geological traps and favorable targets interpreted to date in the southern portion of the O’Brien project:





Figure 1 Geological and structural data compilation

1. Gold mineralization deposited in a main S1 schistosity or parallel shear zone possibly cut by a 2nd order fault

2. Gold mineralization deposited in S2 schistosity

3. Gold mineralization associated to 2nd order faults

4. Mineralization associated to a Malartic type intrusive and presence of a fault probably containing mineralization

5. Intersection of 2nd and 3rd order faults with S2 schistosity

6. Disseminated sulfides associated with an intrusive - Monzonite intrusive.





Figure 2 Geophysical data compilation - Southern portion of the O’Brien project

Main objectives of the field program on New Alger

During the 2022 summer, the team will be traversing the whole property every 400 metres representing approximately 200 lines km with the objective of locating, mapping and analyzing prospective showings observed. Lines are planned on 22 sectors delimited by creeks and watercourse. Historical data compilation combined with digital topographic data, satellite images, surface geology maps and field reconnaissance recently performed have confirmed that multiple showings exist on the property, notably because of limited overburden in most sectors (0 to 5 metres), forestry work previously undertaken and uncovering outcrops in the area and the development of access roads.

The Company believes that current infrastructure, including the 117 provincial highway, other existing roads/access trails, O’Brien project infrastructure and proximity of sites to the municipality of Cadillac will enable the team to undertake an optimal and efficient program.





Figure 3. Prospecting plan and supporting infrastructure

The primary objective of the recently commenced field program is to establish high priority exploration targets with the potential of discovering a gold deposit demonstrating similar characteristics to the old O’Brien and other mines in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp. Favorable sectors highlighted above appear to demonstrate the potential for this type of mineralization. It is known that gold mineralisation in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp is principally subdivided in two types:

Quartz veins and veinlets carrying free gold Disseminated sulphides in the altered footwall rocks

These veins are generally parallel to the principal schistosity S1 or at a slight angle with it (10 to 15 degrees). Arsenopyrite and pyrite are the predominant sulphides in many deposits along the CLLFZ. In addition, notably at the O’Brien project, gold zones are localized at the contact between competent units. A tight relation between mineralized zones and asymmetric “Z shape” folding is also denoted at many deposits. Finally, many gold enrichments have been recognized locally along late and brittle NW and/or NE trending faults.

As a result, the team will principally be prospecting for showings presenting the following characteristics with the objective of establishing high-priority exploration targets:

2 nd and 3 rd order faults (late and trending NW and/or NE).

and 3 order faults (late and trending NW and/or NE). Asymmetric “Z” or “S” shape folding

Porphyritic felsic dykes

Syenite intrusion and Felsic to Intermediate intrusions

Disseminated sulphides (As-Py-Po)

Shear zones

Qualified Person

Eddy Canova, BSc., P.Geo. OGQ, from GeoConsul Canova Inc., is the qualified person pursuant to the requirements of NI 43-101. Eddy Canova has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

On behalf of the board of directors

Rahul Paul

President and CEO

Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Chief Financial Officer

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

