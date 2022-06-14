Global Inflatable Toys Market Analysis/Forecast 2021-2028: Surging Online Sales of Toys & Development of Sustainable and Nontoxic Inflatable Toys

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Inflatable Toys Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by End Use, Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The inflatable toys market is projected to reach US$ 2,577.43 million by 2028 from US$ 1,975.13 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028.



Children playing with inflatable toys are less prone to injuries, which is making these toys popular. The demand for inflatable toys in kindergartens and playschools has increased significantly as children love to play with these toys, and these are safe for the kids as they do not cause injuries. The rising demand for inflatable toys in preschools is potentially driving the inflatable toys market.



Based on distribution channel, the inflatable toys market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment accounted for the largest share in the inflatable toys market in 2020, and the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Online retail offers convenience in terms of shopping and product delivery, as well as a wide range of products and heavy discounts. Additionally, home delivery service attracts a large group of consumers to shop through e-commerce portals. All these factors are significantly boosting the segment's growth.

In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global inflatable toys market, and Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the inflatable toys market across North America is majorly attributed to the rising trend of outdoor vacations and weekend trips with family and friends, coupled with the benefits of inflatable toys such as ease of carrying and storage, ease of installation, and affordability.

The rising number of dual-income families in the region is driving the demand for various innovative toys to keep the children engaged. This factor is also propelling the growth of inflatable toys across the region. Moreover, the rising number of kindergarten and playschools in the region is eventually expected to drive the demand for inflatable toys over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the strong foothold of e-commerce platforms in the region coupled with rising influence of online shopping trends are projected to drive the inflatable toys market over the forecast period.



The key players operating in the inflatable toys market include Intex Recreation Corp.; Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp.; Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd; LIttle Tikes; General Inflatables; Joyin; Omega Inflatables Factory; HearthSong; Waddle & Friends, Inc.; and Jet Creations Inc.

These players are engaged in prod duct innovation strategies to develop highly innovative and attractive products. They are making significant investments in research and development to retain their market share and expand market size across different geographies.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growing Popularity of Inflatable Toys Among Children and Parents

Rising Demand for Inflatable Toys from Kindergarten and Playschools

Market Restraints

Quality, Safety, and Sustainability Concerns

Presence of Unorganized Market

Market Opportunities

Development of Sustainable and Nontoxic Inflatable Toys

Future Trends

Surging Online Sales of Toys

Company Profiles

Intex Marketing Ltd

Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp.

Happy Inflatable Co. Ltd.

Little Tikkes

General Inflatable

Joyin

Omega Inflatables Factory

HearthSong

Waddle & Friends, Inc.

Jet Creations Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3p4yt

