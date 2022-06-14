New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Seasonings and Spices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06241284/?utm_source=GNW

An evolving foodservice industry in the United States and Canada has witnessed considerable growth in the recent past, whereby consumers are inclined toward Asian cuisines, such as Chinese, Indian, Thai, and Vietnamese which involves a wide variety of spices. The growing tourism industry and a rise in the millennial population have been the other crucial factors expected to drive the growth of the market in the years to come.

Stringent food regulations and the spices adulteration act are likely to hinder the growth of the economy. Introduction of blended spices has witnessed demand from various strata of the population, as blended spices are convenient across various applications, such as savory snacks and ready meals, amongst others.



Key Market Trends



Herbs To Foster the Market Growth with Fastest Growth Rate



North Americans are becoming increasingly aware of health, resulting in a shift in their attitude toward natural products, due to a powerful ‘green wave’ – a strong driving force for the herbs market, like basil, oregano, and parsley. California and Florida, with their favourable weather conditions, remain leading regions for domestically-produced fresh herbs. Hawaii and New Jersey are important second-tier sources of domestically-produced herbs, although buyers’ demand for reliable year-round supplies limits the ability of Northern regions to compete in the market. In North America, fresh herbs are primarily marketed through wholesale channels, whereas smaller volumes are sold directly to consumers through farmer’s markets.



Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Remains the Largest Consumer of the Market



Dry rubs and wet rubs are the spice blends commonly known. They are spice blends mixed with water or oil and are a great way to improve flavor and preservation properties of meat. These blends are added to meat, fish, and poultry as a marinade. Black pepper is common in rubs, so are ground hot peppers such as cayenne or chipotle. Ginger, horseradish, and mustard powder are also included in this category. Spices and seasonings are also used in the preparation of sausages. Pepper, red pepper, paprika, garlic, rosemary, thyme, cloves, ginger, and nutmeg are the most commonly used spices in sausages. Specialist spice-mixing companies increasingly assist the meat trade, by producing ready-to-use spice mixtures for meat, as well as for sausage factories.



Competitive Landscape



The North American seasonings and spices market is dominated by players like McCromick, Kerry Group, Sensient Natural Ingredients, Döhler Gmbh and others. The strong distribution networks and acquisition of distribution companies are major strategies used by players to expand their retail presence. McCormick’ has a highly optimized supply chain with a separate unit formulated specially for the keeping the supply chain in place and intact. Global diversity and inclusion remain a core value for and strategic business priority of McCormick.



