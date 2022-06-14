Father-Daughter Duo Expands a Pioneering Texas Wine Leader

BURLESON, Texas, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Estes' life has taken him from his Abilene birthplace to Vietnam, to France, and back to Burleson, Texas, where he founded Lost Oak Winery. From there, Gene's daughter, Roxanne Myers, has taken Lost Oak on its own journey, growing the company from one small building - now the tasting room - into a leading, award-winning Texas winery and event destination.

Today, Lost Oak is known for creating high-quality, hand-crafted Texas wine and unforgettable tasting experiences.

Historically, though, Lost Oak Winery has deep roots in establishing the blossoming Texas wine industry. Estes joined the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association in 1979, when there were only seven Texas wineries.

Estes' dream of winemaking began during his career in the pharmaceutical industry, when he lived in France for two years. He spent his free time visiting vineyards and learning from winemakers in the Alsace region - the birth of his dream to grow grapes and make wine in Texas.

He returned home and studied viticulture at Grayson County College and by correspondence courses. After retirement, he began developing his skills and experimenting with the Texas soil and climate. He planted the first Lost Oak vineyard in 1998 and opened Lost Oak in 2006 on the 52 acres along Village Creek in Burleson where it stands today.

A year later, Myers joined the business, bringing her marketing expertise and people skills to Lost Oak. She started behind the bar in the tasting room but quickly rose to the position of president. Under her leadership, Lost Oak made wines that have won hundreds of medals, including 41 gold medals, and has developed a robust event business. In the past 13 years, Lost Oak has grown 600 percent and become a leader in the Texas wine industry.

"As a mother, globetrotter, and businesswoman, I'm used to wearing a lot of different hats, but serving as the president of Lost Oak Winery is a privilege like no other," Myers said. "Lost Oak is a family business, and I'm proud to continue Gene's legacy and to help grow the Texas wine industry into one of the best in the world."

Texas is now the fifth-largest wine-producing state, and Texas wineries contribute more than $13.1 billion of economic value to the state of Texas - in large measure due to the vision of Estes, Myers and the Lost Oak Winery family.

"I've always believed that we could make excellent wines in Texas - even if this is one of the toughest places in the world to grow good grapes," Estes said. "It's a testament to what Texans can do with passion, enthusiasm, and our mentality that nothing is impossible if you believe in what you're doing and you do the work to make it happen."

To learn more, visit https://www.lostoakwinery.com.

About Lost Oak Winery:

Inspired by founder Gene Estes' creativity and passion in the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burleson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in French-inspired wines that are 100% Texas. Lost Oak has continued its lengthy legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to and support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including its longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association.

For more details about Lost Oak Winery:

Website: https://www.lostoakwinery.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LostOakWinery

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/lostoakwinery

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images











Image 1: Lost Oak Winery





Lost Oak Winery









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment