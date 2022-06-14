Celona Turns The IT Channel Into 5G LAN Fanatics

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, innovator of 5G LAN solutions and a newly named Gartner 2022 Cool Vendor, today launched its Fanatics channel program, the industry’s first to bring unique technology, tools, and training that now enables IT solution providers to exploit the exploding market for private mobile networks in the enterprise.



According to IDC, the private LTE/5G market is one of today’s fastest growing IT markets projected to eclipse $5.7 billion by 2026 (IDC, 2022) with a CAGR of over 35 percent.

The company also announced agreements with more than a dozen new channel partners that have joined the Celona Fanatics program, including ePlus, Big Wireless, Black Box Network Solutions, insource, SmartWave Technologies, Velociti, VectorTech, DAC, RipppleLink, Future Technologies, QuantumWI, and Velaspan.

Celona’s Fanatics partner program was designed to create long-term profitable partner growth, offering IT value-added resellers (VARs), system integrators (SIs), and managed service providers (MSPs) the ability to now address vital customers use cases that demand deterministic performance and predictable mobility that can’t be satisfied by conventional technology options.



The program enhances partner opportunities and incentives, captures new revenue streams while helping joint customers through a new generation of digital technology transformation initiatives. Celona partners will take advantage of the additional services opportunities created as a result of the accelerating adoption of its 5G LAN technology by enterprise environments – delivering value to their end customers and improving their bottom line.

“Until now, we have largely been unable to exploit the private cellular opportunity, one that we see as the biggest since the introduction of Wi-Fi,” said John Dometsch, president of Big Wireless, Inc. “The problem has been the absence of a compelling enterprise 5G solution that is truly IT-friendly. Celona has now effectively eliminated this barrier.”

Designed around the premise of simplicity, Celona’s Fanatics partner program is the first to uniquely package for the channel the requisite components to quickly deliver a robust 5G LAN solution to enterprise customers spanning a wide range of vertical markets.

“We are seeing an insatiable market demand for an enterprise-ready, channel-friendly private LTE/5G solution,” said Rob Mustarde, SVP of Worldwide Sales for Celona. “Celona’s Fanatics partner program is the first-of-its-kind to arm solution providers with everything they need to easily enter this market with our highly differentiated 5G LAN solution that clearly fills an unmet customer need.”

Celona’s 5G LAN solution is being offered to its channel partners as a subscription-based software service, fully integrating private cellular access points, 4G/5G mobile core software, physical and embedded SIM (eSIM) cards, and cloud-based management and orchestration within a single SKU at price points that rival enterprise Wi-Fi LANs.

With it, Celona Fanatics will now enjoy a recurring revenue model ideally suited for delivering additional professional and managed services that provide greater “stickiness” with their customer base, both existing and new.

Celona’s Fanatics program includes a range of compelling benefits that include competitive pricing, high margin discounts, technical training and certification, direct support, and exclusive deal registration – giving partners new routes to accelerated profitability with greater flexibility through joint go-to-market activities.

Unlike traditional cellular equipment provider offerings that can take weeks to deploy, requiring extensive knowledge of cellular wireless operation and strict dependence on the vendor, Celona’s 5G LAN system can be installed in hours in the same manner as a traditional wireless LAN, seamlessly integrating into the existing enterprise IP domain, QoS policy and network security framework already in place.

This laser focus on enterprise requirements translates to faster time-to-value for end-customer deployments and ultimately better margin profiles for Celona partners.

Celona’s 5G LAN platform is used by industrial manufacturers, warehousing and logistics organizations, healthcare systems, schools, and supply-chain leaders to drive transformational results for a wide range of mission-critical use cases that require the deterministic wireless connectivity on private & interference-free cellular spectrum that enables uninterrupted mobility for the new generation of highly mobile devices and robotics infrastructures.

Since launching the first fully integrated 5G LAN platform in November 2020, Celona has seen strong demand from a range of enterprises, managed service providers, and mobile network operators looking to satisfy strategic digital business initiatives not adequately addressed today’s wireless solutions. The company’s diverse customer base includes world-class organizations such as Verizon Business, NTT Ltd, SBA Communications, St. Luke’s Hospital System, Purdue Research Foundation, Stanislaus State University, and many other brand-named enterprises.

Organizations can learn more about the Celona Fanatics Partner Program by visiting https://www.celona.io/partners

ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to implement the latest generation of digital automation initiatives in enterprise wireless. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise architecture is designed to automate the adoption of private cellular wireless by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.