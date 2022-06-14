Sounding Board Names Sanyin Siang to Advisory Board

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board , the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, announced today that it has named Sanyin Siang , Founding Executive Director, Coach K Center on Leadership & Ethics (COLE), Fuqua School of Business and Adjunct Associate Professor, Pratt School of Engineering, Duke University, to the company’s advisory board.



Recognized by Thinkers50 as the world’s Most Influential Coach and Mentor in 2019 and among its list of 50 top management thinkers globally in 2021, Siang is a celebrated author, speaker, and advisor with more than one million LinkedIn followers. As a thought leader, she has appeared in Forbes, Fortune, The New York Times, Harvard Business Review and The Wall Street Journal and published the award-winning best-seller, The Launch Book: Motivational Stories for Launching Your Idea, Business or Next Career.

Siang is renowned for her work with top CEOs, board directors, tech founders, private equity, venture capitalists, and sports industry executives and advises GV, Ripcord, Privateer, Duke Corporate Education and Drive by DraftKings as a member of its All-Star Network. Her board service has included the Museum of Life & Science, The Emily Krzyzewski Center and the U.S. Congressional Award. Siang received her MBA and her BSE in biomedical engineering from Duke University.

With regard to leader development, Siang shared, “Leadership is not about being at the top. It’s about influence and helping the entire team and organization be even better — you lead from where you are. It leverages behaviors, skills, and expertise, which can be developed meaningfully through the right investment. This is why Sounding Board’s vision to democratize access to coaching for leaders at all levels, while maintaining the highest quality, is so compelling.”

Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, said, “Sanyin helps leaders reimagine their role and build more resilient teams and organizations. She has said that her mission in life is to empower greatness in others, a sentiment that aligns with who Sounding Board is and what we do. Her experience will be invaluable, and it is a pleasure to welcome her as part of our advisory board.”

Sounding Board is the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board’s network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hypergrowth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders’ performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.

