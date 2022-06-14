Labrador Uranium Announces Exploration Update

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Uranium Inc. (“LUR” or “Labrador Uranium”) (CSE: LUR, OTCQB: LURAF and F:EI1) is pleased to announce that it has now received major exploration agreements and permits for its 2022 summer exploration program for its Moran Lake and Central Mineral Belt (“CMB”) Properties, where LUR holds 139,000 ha of mineral rights



The following agreements have been entered into to mobilize LUR’s 2022 exploration program:

Camp construction and rental agreement with Innu Cartwright Drilling L.P., an Innu Partnership.

Drilling contract with a minimum of 4,000 metres of diamond drilling with Innu Cartwright Drilling L.P.

Fixed Wing and Helicopter Services agreement with Air Borealis, an Innu Nation/Nunatsiavut/Provincial Airlines Partnership.

Fuel and Fuel Storage contract with Air Borealis and C3 Fuels.

Line Cutting contract with Titjaluk Logistics, a Nunatsiavut Beneficiary owned and operated company.



Additionally, the following key permits have been secured for the CMB properties, including Moran Lake and Mustang Lake:

Construction of a Helicopter Supported Field Camp and Fuel Cache has been received from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Mineral Lands Division.

Line Cutting, Ground Geophysics and Prospecting from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Mineral Lands Division.

2022 Work Plan Approval for Diamond Drilling of up to 4,000 metres in the Moran Lake area from the Nunatsiavut Government Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Non-Renewable Resources Division.

2022 Work Plan Approval for Geochemistry, Ground Mag and Gravity, Prospecting, and Line cutting from the Nunatsiavut Government Department of Lands and Natural Resources, Non-Renewable Resources Division.

Stephen Keith, CEO of LUR, commented, “We are very pleased to have these agreements and permits in hand. This 2022 field season will be our inaugural exploration program, designed to confirm the historical mineral resources on the Moran Lake property, to validate results of our Machine Learning program, and to prospect new targets on our CMB properties. Additionally, we are happy to be able to work with local service providers to provide net benefits to the local communities, and stakeholders. We look forward to releasing our detailed exploration program in due course and commencing construction of our camp by next month.”

About Labrador Uranium Inc.

Labrador Uranium is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador, Canada. LUR has acquired the Moran Lake, Mustang Lake Joint Venture, and CMB Projects covering over 139,000 ha in the prolific Central Mineral Belt (CMB) in central Labrador and the Notakwanon Project in northern Labrador. The Moran Lake Project, which hosts historical uranium mineral resources, and both Mustang Lake and the CMB Projects, located adjacent to Paladin Energy’s Michelin uranium deposit, have had substantial past exploration work completed with numerous occurrences of uranium, copper and IOCG style mineralization. These three projects are expected to be the focus of a concentrated exploration program in 2022.

